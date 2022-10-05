Advanced search
    ALR   PLALIOR00045

ALIOR BANK S.A.

(ALR)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-10-05 pm EDT
23.42 PLN   -4.80%
01:15pPoland's Alior Bank boosts cost estimate of credit vacations to 502 mln zloty
RE
09/13Finance | Q3 2022
AQ
08/03Transcript : Alior Bank S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
Poland's Alior Bank boosts cost estimate of credit vacations to 502 mln zloty

10/05/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Poland's Alior Bank has increased the estimate of cost of credit vacations for mortgage holders that will negatively impact its third quarter results to 502 million zloty ($102.61 million), the bank said on Wednesday.

The estimate

adds 36 million zloty to the assessment released in July based on the assumption that 69% of mortgage holders entitled to participate in the program will do so.

Under the law that aims to ease the burden of high interest rates on borrowers they may take "credit breaks" and suspend repayment of a total of eight installments in 2022 and 2023. ($1 = 4.8923 zlotys) (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 566 M 947 M 947 M
Net income 2022 610 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,27x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 3 212 M 666 M 666 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 7 091
Free-Float 68,1%
Technical analysis trends ALIOR BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,60 PLN
Average target price 35,26 PLN
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grzegorz Olszewski Director-Investment Products Sales
Aleksandra Agatowska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Kucharski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Pietrzak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Filip Majdowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIOR BANK S.A.-55.03%666
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.06%137 468
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.12%69 278
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.79%51 631
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.55%48 621
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-12.43%46 364