Poland's Alior Bank boosts cost estimate of credit vacations to 502 mln zloty

WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Poland's Alior Bank
has increased the estimate of cost of credit vacations for
mortgage holders that will negatively impact its third quarter
results to 502 million zloty ($102.61 million), the bank said on
Wednesday.
The estimate
adds 36 million zloty to the assessment released in July
based on the assumption that 69% of mortgage holders entitled to
participate in the program will do so.
Under the law that aims to ease the burden of high interest
rates on borrowers they may take "credit breaks" and suspend
repayment of a total of eight installments in 2022 and 2023.
($1 = 4.8923 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw; Editing by Josie Kao)