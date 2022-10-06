Advanced search
01:08pPolish parliament appoints two new central bank rate setters
RE
10/05Poland's Alior Bank boosts cost estimate of credit vacations to 502 mln zloty
RE
09/13Finance | Q3 2022
AQ
Polish parliament appoints two new central bank rate setters

10/06/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's parliament approved the appointment of two new government-backed members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC), voting results showed on Thursday.

Iwona Duda and Gabriela Maslowska join the MPC as the rate-setting body grapples with soaring inflation and slowing economic growth.

Both were nominated by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party and fill two vacant posts on the 10-member MPC.

Duda was chief executive of Poland's largest lender PKO BP from 2021-22, and before that she was president of the management board of Alior Bank.

Maslowska is a PiS lawmaker and a member of the parliamentary public finance committee.

On Wednesday the Polish central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% after a run of 11 straight rate hikes.

Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday that the bank will wait until its next inflation projection in November before deciding if more policy tightening is needed.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
