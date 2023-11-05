AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT 'PLC'

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT 'PLC'

AM 09:56:17 2023-11-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 05-11-2023 09:56:17 AM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that ALI FTHI ALGHALAYINI

ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﻨﻴﻳﻼﻐﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﺤﺘﻓ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 02-11-2023 shares from company

ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-11-02 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10103)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ

'PLC'(10103).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

1.64%

246460

50000

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

50000

246460

1.64%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Executive Management

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: mutasim subhi obeid

mutasim subhi obeid :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Finance Manager

ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

