AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT 'PLC'
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT 'PLC'
AM 09:56:17 2023-11-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 05-11-2023 09:56:17 AM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that ALI FTHI ALGHALAYINI
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﻨﻴﻳﻼﻐﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﺤﺘﻓ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 02-11-2023 shares from company
ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-11-02 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10103)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ
'PLC'(10103).
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
1.64%
246460
50000
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
50000
246460
1.64%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Executive Management
ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: mutasim subhi obeid
mutasim subhi obeid :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Finance Manager
ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Al-Isra for Education and Investment Co. PSC published this content on 05 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2023 07:21:46 UTC.