Al Isra for Education and Investment Co PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the educational investment sector. The Company focuses on the establishment and ownership of a private university, namely Al Isra University, which provides education of topics approved by the ministry of higher education, such as Arts, Education, Administrative and Financial Sciences, Law, Engineering, Pharmacy, Science and Information Technology and Nursing. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Al Farid Investment Company, which is engaged in investment activities in diversified sectors, such as tourism, agricultural and commercial.