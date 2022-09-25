Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Alisra For Education & Investment Co. PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIFE   JO3122011013

ALISRA FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT CO. PLC

(AIFE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-20
3.610 JOD   -4.50%
Alisra For Education & Investment : Board Of Directors-(AIFE)-2022-09-25

09/25/2022 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT 'PLC'

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT 'PLC'

PM 01:42:43 2022-09-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 25-09-2022 01:42:43 PM

Subject: Appointment of Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of AL-ISRA

ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT 'PLC' on the

2022-09-11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ

meeting held on 11-09-2022 has appointed Mr./Mrs.

. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﺱﺭﺎﻓ ﺐﻴﺒﺣ ﺐﻴﺠﻧ ﺎﻣﺭﻮﻧ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

Norma Najib Habib Faris as board member.

ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺭ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the new

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ

director whose appointment shall be presented for

.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

endorsement by the shareholders at the next Annual

General Assembly meeting

Date of Appointment: 11-09-2022

2022-09-11 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: mutasim subhi obeid

mutasim subhi obeid :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al-Isra for Education and Investment Co. PSC published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 11:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
