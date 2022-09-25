Alisra For Education & Investment : Board Of Directors-(AIFE)-2022-09-25

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT 'PLC'
PM 01:42:43 2022-09-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 25-09-2022 01:42:43 PM
Subject: Appointment of Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of AL-ISRA
ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT 'PLC' on the
2022-09-11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ
meeting held on 11-09-2022 has appointed Mr./Mrs.
. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﺱﺭﺎﻓ ﺐﻴﺒﺣ ﺐﻴﺠﻧ ﺎﻣﺭﻮﻧ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
Norma Najib Habib Faris as board member.
ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺭ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the new
ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ
director whose appointment shall be presented for
.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
endorsement by the shareholders at the next Annual
|
General Assembly meeting
Date of Appointment: 11-09-2022
2022-09-11 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
