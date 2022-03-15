Alisra For Education & Investment : G.A (AIFE) 2022 03 15

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT 'PLC'
PM 01:24:19 2022-03-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 15-03-2022 01:24:19 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
|
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND
|
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
INVESTMENT 'PLC' cordially invites you to attend the
-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which
|
ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04
will be held at 11:00 on 25-04-2022 at zoom to discuss
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ
the following matters:
|
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
held on 25-04-2021
|
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ
future plans
|
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
|
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'
ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of
ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ
Association stipulate its deduction
|
Vote on the proposal of the Board of Directors to
ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ
distribute cash profits to the shareholders in the amount
ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺎﺴﻠﻓ 250ﻎﻠﻤﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
of 250 fils per share, i.e. 25% of the nominal value per
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻪﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﻪﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %25
share of one Jordanian dinar.
ﺪﺣﺍﻭ
|
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
|
Electing the members of the Board of Directors
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
|
|