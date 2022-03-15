Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Alisra For Education & Investment Co. PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIFE   JO3122011013

ALISRA FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT CO. PLC

(AIFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alisra For Education & Investment : G.A (AIFE) 2022 03 15

03/15/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT 'PLC'

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT 'PLC'

PM 01:24:19 2022-03-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 15-03-2022 01:24:19 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﺮﺳﻹﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INVESTMENT 'PLC' cordially invites you to attend the

-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04

will be held at 11:00 on 25-04-2022 at zoom to discuss

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 25-04-2021

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

Vote on the proposal of the Board of Directors to

ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ

distribute cash profits to the shareholders in the amount

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺎﺴﻠﻓ 250ﻎﻠﻤﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

of 250 fils per share, i.e. 25% of the nominal value per

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻪﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﻪﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %25

share of one Jordanian dinar.

ﺪﺣﺍﻭ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Page 1 of 2

AL-ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT 'PLC'

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: mutasim subhi obeid

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ mutasim subhi obeid :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Al-Isra for Education and Investment Co. PSC published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALISRA FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT CO. PLC
07:02aALISRA FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT : G.a (aife) 2022 03 15
PU
2021Alisra For Education & Investment Co. PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2021Alisra for Education & Investment Co. plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
2020Alisra for Education & Investment Co. plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2020Alisra for Education & Investment Co. plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
2019Alisra for Education & Investment Co. plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
2019Alisra for Education & Investment Co. plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
2019Alisra for Education & Investment Co. plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2013Foursan Group sold an unknown stake in Alisra For Education & Investment Co. PLC.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14,4 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2020 2,40 M 3,38 M 3,38 M
Net cash 2020 6,95 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 7,04%
Capitalization 50,6 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart ALISRA FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT CO. PLC
Duration : Period :
Alisra For Education & Investment Co. PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maher Fathi Abdul Razaq Al-Ghalayini Vice Chairman & General Manager
Mutasim Subhi Obeid Chief Financial Officer
Raed Rais Abdul Halim Al-Daoud Chairman
Adnan Bahjat Abdul Qader Al-Talhouni Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmad Mohammad Salem Annab Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALISRA FOR EDUCATION & INVESTMENT CO. PLC1.81%71
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.7.53%3 216
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-2.12%2 138
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.66%1 797
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-59.32%1 572
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-58.84%1 467