Alithya : ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (Form 6-K)

ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

SEPTEMBER 15, 2021





The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') of Alithya Group inc. ('Alithya') was held virtually on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). A total of 48,282,749 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,321,616 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 81.12% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 19, 2021, the record date for the Meeting.





Alithya hereby announces that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business submitted to a vote are presented below.





Election of Directors





The Board of Directors of Alithya had fixed at ten the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All ten nominee directors proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 19, 2021 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:

NOMINEE DIRECTORS VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD (#) (%) (#) (%) Dana Ades-Landy 117,585,295 97.58% 2,920,332 2.42% Robert Comeau 120,196,750 99.74% 308,877 0.26% Mélissa Gilbert 118,022,645 97.94% 2,482,982 2.06% Lucie Martel 117,968,174 97.89% 2,537,453 2.11% Pierre Karl Péladeau 117,985,893 97.91% 2,519,734 2.09% Paul Raymond 118,026,652 97.94% 2,478,975 2.06% James B. Renacci 120,193,514 99.74% 312,113 0.26% Ghyslain Rivard 115,133,657 95.54% 5,371,970 4.46% C. Lee Thomas 120,194,930 99.74% 310,697 0.26% Pierre Turcotte 117,225,372 97.28% 3,280,255 2.72%





Appointment of Auditors





The resolution to appoint KPMG as Alithya's auditor for the year ending March 31, 2022 and authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration was adopted by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the appointment of the auditor were as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD (#) (%) (#) (%) 121,414,452 99.94% 76,687 0.06%





Approval of the Unallocated Awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan





The resolution for the approval of the unallocated awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan was adopted by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the approval of the unallocated awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan were as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD (#) (%) (#) (%) 113,321,891 94.04% 7,183,736 5.96%





Approval of the Amendment and Restatement of Pre-IPO Alithya's Stock Option Plan





The resolution for the approval of the amendment and restatement of Alithya's Pre-IPO Stock Option Plan was adopted by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the approval of the amendment and restatement of Alithya's Pre-IPO Stock Option Plan were as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD (#) (%) (#) (%) 115,025,806 96.01% 4,779,821 3.99%

