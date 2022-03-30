Alithya : New Alithya 365 offerings extend Microsoft digital investments

Feature industry accelerators that leverage the Microsoft Power Platform

Montreal, Canada, March 30, 2022 - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announced its new Alithya 365 strategy to help organizations maximize internal use and adoption of the Microsoft Power Platform. Alithya 365 solutions and services feature Power Apps that extend core and industry-specific functionality in Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365) business applications.

Microsoft Power Platform brings together Power Apps, Power BI and other tools to help companies create a modern workplace by empowering novice-to-experienced users to easily build business apps, analyze data, and improve overall business productivity. Power Apps offer a low-code approach to custom app development and provide an excellent way to quickly get customized functionality for Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications for customer experience, finance and supply chain.



Initial Alithya 365 offerings for Microsoft D365 and industries include:

Alithya 365 Powerhouse Playbook (PHP) - A combination of advisory services and Power Apps for assistance building internal centers of excellence (CoE)-includes free Power App templates such as Return to Workplace and Return to School that helps employees and students return to offices and schools with confidence.

Alithya 365 Power Apps for Healthcare (PAH) - Physician/provider referral and relationship management (PRM), physician liaison and practice support, phone call analytics, and patient care continuum and community health tracking.

- Physician/provider referral and relationship management (PRM), physician liaison and practice support, phone call analytics, and patient care continuum and community health tracking. Alithya 365 Power Apps for Manufacturing (PAM) - Business forecasting, account planning, credit history, contracts. asset tracking, equipment sales tracking and service history, warranty coverage, work order history, and claims processing and returns.

Quote from John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Alithya Microsoft Practice:

"The Microsoft Power Platform with its Power Apps is a game changer, yet so many organizations do not know about it or where to start. We created the Alithya 365 solutions and services to change this and make it easier for organizations to learn how to use Power Apps to reduce the traditional burden on IT and enable business users to leverage low-code technology to be productive, from app envisioning and ideation, to creation, deployment and support."



Quote from Ryan Casey, Vice President, Customer Experience, Alithya Microsoft Practice:

"For companies who do not want to build their own Power Apps, they can use the industry Power Apps we've built for healthcare and manufacturing or engage with us to build others on their behalf and enjoy our deployment and support services."

About Alithya and its Microsoft Practice

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a practice that covers Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Apps, Business and Advanced Analytics, and Digital Solutions. Focused on business outcomes and delivering a digital transformation that starts with go live, Alithya has delivered Microsoft solutions to hundreds of clients across manufacturing, professional services, and healthcare industries.