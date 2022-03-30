Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Alithya Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALYA   CA01643B1067

ALITHYA GROUP INC.

(ALYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alithya : New Alithya 365 offerings extend Microsoft digital investments

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feature industry accelerators that leverage the Microsoft Power Platform

Montreal, Canada, March 30, 2022 - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announced its new Alithya 365 strategy to help organizations maximize internal use and adoption of the Microsoft Power Platform. Alithya 365 solutions and services feature Power Apps that extend core and industry-specific functionality in Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365) business applications.

Microsoft Power Platform brings together Power Apps, Power BI and other tools to help companies create a modern workplace by empowering novice-to-experienced users to easily build business apps, analyze data, and improve overall business productivity. Power Apps offer a low-code approach to custom app development and provide an excellent way to quickly get customized functionality for Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications for customer experience, finance and supply chain.

Initial Alithya 365 offerings for Microsoft D365 and industries include:

  • Alithya 365 Powerhouse Playbook (PHP)- A combination of advisory services and Power Apps for assistance building internal centers of excellence (CoE)-includes free Power App templates such as Return to Workplace and Return to School that helps employees and students return to offices and schools with confidence.
  • Alithya 365 Power Apps for Healthcare (PAH)- Physician/provider referral and relationship management (PRM), physician liaison and practice support, phone call analytics, and patient care continuum and community health tracking.
  • Alithya 365 Power Apps for Manufacturing (PAM)- Business forecasting, account planning, credit history, contracts. asset tracking, equipment sales tracking and service history, warranty coverage, work order history, and claims processing and returns.

Quote from John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Alithya Microsoft Practice:
"The Microsoft Power Platform with its Power Apps is a game changer, yet so many organizations do not know about it or where to start. We created the Alithya 365 solutions and services to change this and make it easier for organizations to learn how to use Power Apps to reduce the traditional burden on IT and enable business users to leverage low-code technology to be productive, from app envisioning and ideation, to creation, deployment and support."

Quote from Ryan Casey, Vice President, Customer Experience, Alithya Microsoft Practice:
"For companies who do not want to build their own Power Apps, they can use the industry Power Apps we've built for healthcare and manufacturing or engage with us to build others on their behalf and enjoy our deployment and support services."

About Alithya and its Microsoft Practice
Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a practice that covers Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Apps, Business and Advanced Analytics, and Digital Solutions. Focused on business outcomes and delivering a digital transformation that starts with go live, Alithya has delivered Microsoft solutions to hundreds of clients across manufacturing, professional services, and healthcare industries.

Disclaimer

Alithya Group Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALITHYA GROUP INC.
07:35aALITHYA : New Alithya 365 offerings extend Microsoft digital investments
PU
03/22ALITHYA : hires Jason Wickman to lead growth of Microsoft Digital Experiences
PU
03/10Alithya Signs Multi-year Master Services Agreement With 'Big Six' Canadian Bank
MT
03/10Alithya enters multi-year Master Services Agreement with 'Big Six' Canadian bank
AQ
03/10ALITHYA BRIEF : Enters Multi-year Master Services Agreement with 'Big Six' Canadian bank
MT
03/10Alithya Enters Multi-Year Master Services Agreement with 'Big Six' Canadian Bank
CI
03/07Alithya receives Bronze Certification from Women in Governance
AQ
03/03ALITHYA BRIEF : Says Targets Broader Cloud-based Projects as an Amazon Web Services 'Advan..
MT
03/03Alithya targets broader cloud-based projects as an Amazon Web Services 'Advanced Partne..
AQ
02/17ALITHYA BRIEF : Says Talend Data Fabric Adds to Its' Portfolio of Data Management Solution..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALITHYA GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 430 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2022 -11,0 M -8,83 M -8,83 M
Net Debt 2022 95,2 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 300 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart ALITHYA GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Alithya Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALITHYA GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,24 CAD
Average target price 4,79 CAD
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Raymond President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Claude Thibault Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Turcotte Chairman
Robert Lamarre Chief Information Officer
Claude Rousseau Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALITHYA GROUP INC.0.00%240
ACCENTURE PLC-17.82%215 793
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.88%179 271
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.29%118 655
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.09%104 546
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.52%94 489