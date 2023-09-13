Alithya : REPORT ON VOTING RESULTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
September 13, 2023 at 05:07 pm EDT
Share
REPORT ON VOTING RESULTS
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Alithya Group inc. ("Alithya") was held virtually on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). A total of 69,450,221 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,324,248 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 88.25% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 17, 2023, the record date for the Meeting.
Alithya hereby announces that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business submitted to a vote are presented below.
Election of Directors
The Board of Directors of Alithya had fixed at eight the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All eight nominee directors proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 17, 2023 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:
NOMINEE DIRECTORS
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
(#)
(%)
(#)
(%)
Dana Ades-Landy
140,488,346
99.78%
314,826
0.22%
André P. Brosseau
140,449,239
99.75%
353,933
0.25%
Robert Comeau
140,465,446
99.76%
337,726
0.24%
Lucie Martel
140,453,135
99.75%
350,037
0.25%
Paul Raymond
139,973,874
99.41%
829,298
0.59%
Ghyslain Rivard
134,130,002
95.26%
6,673,170
4.74%
C. Lee Thomas
140,508,646
99.79%
294,526
0.21%
Pierre Turcotte
137,621,649
97.74%
3,181,523
2.26%
Appointment of the Auditor
The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as Alithya's auditor for the year ending March 31, 2024 and authorize the Board of Directors to fix its remuneration was adopted by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the appointment of the auditor were as follows:
Alithya Group Inc. published this content on 13 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 21:06:04 UTC.
Alithya Group Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the strategy and digital technology sector. The Company offers a range of digital technology services, which includes business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Its business strategy services, including strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance and enterprise architecture. The application solutions services include digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing. Its enterprise solutions services include enterprise resource planning (ERP), corporate performance management (CPM/EPM), customer relationship management (CRM/CXM) and human capital management (HCM). The data and analytics services include business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as Internet of things (IoT).