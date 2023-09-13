REPORT ON VOTING RESULTS





ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Alithya Group inc. ("Alithya") was held virtually on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). A total of 69,450,221 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,324,248 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 88.25% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 17, 2023, the record date for the Meeting.





Alithya hereby announces that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business submitted to a vote are presented below.





Election of Directors





The Board of Directors of Alithya had fixed at eight the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All eight nominee directors proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 17, 2023 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:

NOMINEE DIRECTORS VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD (#) (%) (#) (%) Dana Ades-Landy 140,488,346 99.78% 314,826 0.22% André P. Brosseau 140,449,239 99.75% 353,933 0.25% Robert Comeau 140,465,446 99.76% 337,726 0.24% Lucie Martel 140,453,135 99.75% 350,037 0.25% Paul Raymond 139,973,874 99.41% 829,298 0.59% Ghyslain Rivard 134,130,002 95.26% 6,673,170 4.74% C. Lee Thomas 140,508,646 99.79% 294,526 0.21% Pierre Turcotte 137,621,649 97.74% 3,181,523 2.26%





Appointment of the Auditor





The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as Alithya's auditor for the year ending March 31, 2024 and authorize the Board of Directors to fix its remuneration was adopted by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the appointment of the auditor were as follows:





VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD (#) (%) (#) (%) 142,403,920 99.80% 287,210 0.20%



