Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alithya Group Inc.    ALYA   CA01643B1067

ALITHYA GROUP INC.

(ALYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alithya : Takes Florida Municipal Power Agency Live with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 07:31am EST

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), has successfully implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service for Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA).

FMPA is a wholesale power agency owned by 31 municipal electric utilities in Florida. FMPA's service projects have grown exponentially over the last few years as the Agency expanded its value-added services to its owner-customers. Using Microsoft Dynamics 365, implemented by Alithya, FMPA can effectively track projects in a central location, provide better documentation for cases, enhance efficiency of delivering service projects, and help its leadership team manage workload, resources and service delivery.

"Alithya's Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation provided the best overall value for our needs," said Mike McCleary, Project Manager for FMPA's CRM implementation. "It gives us the functionality we need and excellent integration to our other Microsoft applications. Alithya was an excellent implementation partner, providing a best-practices approach for a smooth implementation experience."

"Microsoft Dynamics 365 delivers positive business impacts, and it is great to see the FMPA team experiencing improved service to its members," said John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Microsoft Practice, Alithya. "Alithya's mission is to assist clients like FMPA by being a trusted advisor who provides guidance for purchasing, implementing, and optimizing Microsoft Dynamics 365 for business performance improvements."

About Florida Municipal Power Agency
Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) is a wholesale power agency owned by municipal electric utilities in Florida. FMPA's mission is to provide low-cost, reliable and clean power, plus value-added services for FMPA's owner-customers that benefit their communities and customers. The 31 members of FMPA serve nearly 2.6 million Floridians and employ more than 3,700 people.

About Alithya and Its Microsoft Practice
Alithya is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company counts on 2,100 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

Alithya's Microsoft practice covers a wide array of capabilities including Dynamics, Azure, Power Apps, business and advanced analytics, digital solutions and architecture. Focused on business outcomes, its combined companies have delivered Microsoft ERP, CRM, BI and digital solutions to hundreds of clients.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-takes-florida-municipal-power-agency-live-with-microsoft-dynamics-365-customer-service-301169452.html

SOURCE Alithya


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALITHYA GROUP INC.
07:31aALITHYA : Takes Florida Municipal Power Agency Live with Microsoft Dynamics 365 ..
PR
10/29ALITHYA : Renews its Business Relationship with Desjardins Group
PR
09/16ALITHYA : announces directors' election results
PR
09/01ALITHYA : to bolster the Oracle cloud capabilities for an important municipality..
PR
08/27ALITHYA : Helps Adelante Healthcare Go Live with Oracle Cloud ERP and EPM Soluti..
PR
08/19ALITHYA : to Implement Oracle Cloud for Nemours Children's Health System
PR
08/11ALITHYA : achieves 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications fo..
PR
08/10ALITHYA : Virtual Meeting User Guide
PU
08/10ALITHYA : Avis de convocation à l'assemblée annuelle des actionnaires et circula..
PU
08/10ALITHYA : Helps Adoption-Share Fast-Track Child Adoption and Foster Placement Us..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group