Alithya and Le Panier Bleu teaming up for joint presentation at DATAVORE

04/11/2023 | 07:31am EDT
MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce its participation in DATAVORE, Montreal's premier event for the Quebec analytics scene. Hosted by Réseau Action TI, DATAVORE is where data enthusiasts gather to share data experiences through conferences, workshops, and networking opportunities. The annual two-day event includes a focus on the development of artificial intelligence and the use of data across numerous industries, promoting knowledge sharing at all levels.

A joint presentation

DATAVORE will take place on April 12-13, 2023, at Centre des Sciences-Montreal. In collaboration with its client, Le Panier Bleu, Alithya will present "Le Panier Bleu et Alithya : Des données pertinentes au service des consommateurs québécois" on Thursday, April 13th at 9:30 a.m. ET and highlight how improved data management capabilities can contribute to more informed business decisions. The joint presentation will be hosted in French.

Advancing the state-of-the-art through digital transformation

With the launch of its digital marketplace, Le Panier Bleu has become one of Quebec's e-commerce platforms for uniting all links in the retail supply chain. The company is laying the foundations of a large digital ecosystem of local online shoppers who wish to consume responsibly. As an integral part of that strategy, Alithya is providing a roadmap towards digital technology optimization that will enable Le Panier Bleu to provide more personalized services to its customers.

Quote by Guillaume Paquin, Senior Director, Data and Analytics at Alithya:

"Alithya is pleased to be part of this important event, and to have the opportunity to share how we are helping Le Panier Bleu with its digital strategy. Alithya is well-positioned to assist companies in advancing their agendas in a digital world where technology is the path to the achievement of progressive business goals."

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The Company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-and-le-panier-bleu-teaming-up-for-joint-presentation-at-datavore-301793454.html

SOURCE Alithya


