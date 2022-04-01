ALJ REGIONAL : AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEX TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Page Number Introduction to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements P-2 Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet P-3 Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations P-4 Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements P-7

INTRODUCTION TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. ("ALJ," the "Company" or "we") and subsidiaries were derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements. They are presented to give effect to the dispositions of Phoenix Color Corp. and subsidiaries ("Phoenix") and certain business contracts of Faneuil Inc. and subsidiaries ("Faneuil Contracts") by ALJ. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 is presented as if the dispositions had occurred on that date. The statements of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, are presented as if (i) the Phoenix disposition occurred on October 1, 2019, the beginning of the earliest pro forma period presented for Phoenix, and (ii) the Faneuil Contracts disposition occurred on October 1, 2020, the beginning of the earliest pro forma period presented for Faneuil.

The pro forma information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to represent or be indicative of the consolidated results of operations that actually would have been achieved had the dispositions of Phoenix and Faneuil Contracts been completed prior to the periods presented. Further, these financial statements are not necessarily indicative of the Company's future financial position and future results of operations. The pro forma information should be read in conjunction with the historical financial statements of the Company included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 20, 2021, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 11, 2022.

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except par value)

On September 30, 2021 As Reported Phoenix Faneuil Contracts Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,276 $ (656 ) $ - $ 136,128 (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) $ 137,748 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $83 68,572 (10,912 ) - - 57,660 Inventories, net 7,654 (7,654 ) - - - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,894 (2,042 ) (189 ) - 8,663 Total current assets 89,396 (21,264 ) (189 ) 136,128 204,071 Property and equipment, net 63,930 (41,066 ) (7,295 ) - 15,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,048 - (8,252 ) - 20,796 Intangible assets, net 30,611 (18,705 ) - - 11,906 Collateral deposits 487 - - - 487 Other assets 1,181 (389 ) - - 792 Total assets $ 214,653 $ (81,424 ) $ (15,736 ) $ 136,128 $ 253,621 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,241 $ (3,986 ) $ - $ - $ 11,255 Accrued expenses 26,211 (5,396 ) (1,340 ) - 19,475 Income taxes payable 181 - - 10 (e) 191 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 4,053 - - - 4,053 Term loans, net of deferred loan costs - current installments 2,692 - - (2,692 ) (c) - Finance lease obligations - current installments 765 - - - 765 Operating lease obligations - current installments 4,722 - (2,003 ) - 2,719 Current portion of workers' compensation reserve 710 - - - 710 Other current liabilities 4,353 (667 ) - - 3,686 Total current liabilities 58,928 (10,049 ) (3,343 ) (2,682 ) 42,854 Line of credit, net of deferred loan costs 5,490 - - (5,490 ) (c) - Term loans, less current portion, net of deferred loan costs 93,484 - - (93,484 ) (c) - Deferred revenue, less current portion 369 - - - 369 Workers' compensation reserve, less current portion 1,749 - - - 1,749 Finance lease obligations, less current installments 332 - - - 332 Operating lease obligations, less current installments 32,767 - (10,489 ) - 22,278 Deferred tax liabilities, net 852 - - (852 ) (e) - Other non-current liabilities 8,106 (1,841 ) - - 6,265 Total liabilities 202,077 (11,890 ) (13,832 ) (102,508 ) 73,847 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 100,000 shares; 42,406 issued and outstanding on September 30, 2021 424 - - - 424 Additional paid-in capital 288,355 - - - 288,355 Accumulated deficit (276,203 ) (69,534 ) (1,904 ) 238,636 (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (109,005 ) Total stockholders' equity 12,576 (69,534 ) (1,904 ) 238,636 179,774 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 214,653 $ (81,424 ) $ (15,736 ) $ 136,128 $ 253,621

See notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 As Reported Phoenix Faneuil Contracts Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma Net revenue $ 103,082 $ (28,303 ) $ (42,738 ) $ 447 (d) $ 32,488 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 89,164 (21,640 ) (38,917 ) (331 ) (d) 28,276 Selling, general, and administrative expense 20,183 (3,588 ) (5,204 ) (2,099 ) (d) 9,292 Loss on disposal of assets, net 26 - - - 26 Total operating expenses 109,373 (25,228 ) (44,121 ) (2,430 ) 37,594 Operating loss (6,291 ) (3,075 ) 1,383 2,877 (5,106 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (2,705 ) 1,436 1,254 - (15 ) Total other expense, net (2,705 ) 1,436 1,254 - (15 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (8,996 ) (1,639 ) 2,637 2,877 (5,121 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (396 ) 497 12 (129 ) (e) (16 ) Net loss $ (9,392 ) $ (1,142 ) $ 2,649 $ 2,748 $ (5,137 ) Loss per share of common stock-basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding- basic and diluted 42,407 42,407

See notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended September 30, 2021 As Reported Phoenix Faneuil Contracts Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma Net revenue $ 440,853 $ (115,627 ) $ (154,812 ) $ 2,951 (d) $ 173,365 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 355,245 (87,903 ) (119,549 ) (27 ) (d) 147,766 Selling, general, and administrative expense 76,688 (15,115 ) (20,047 ) (7,381 ) (d) 34,145 Gain on disposal of assets, net (191 ) 192 - (114,693 ) (b) (114,692 ) Total operating expenses 431,742 (102,826 ) (139,596 ) (122,101 ) 67,219 Operating income 9,111 (12,801 ) (15,216 ) 125,052 106,146 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (10,190 ) 4,922 5,209 - (59 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (2,072 ) - - 2,072 (c) - Total other expense, net (12,262 ) 4,922 5,209 2,072 (59 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (3,151 ) (7,879 ) (10,007 ) 127,124 106,087 Provision for income taxes (429 ) 422 57 (10,901 ) (e) (10,851 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations (3,580 ) (7,457 ) (9,950 ) 116,223 95,236 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (1,063 ) - - - (1,063 ) Net (loss) income $ (4,643 ) $ (7,457 ) $ (9,950 ) $ 116,223 $ 94,173 (Loss) income per share of common stock-basic: Continuing operations $ (0.08 ) $ 2.25 Discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Net (loss) income per share (1) $ (0.11 ) $ 2.22 (Loss) income per share of common stock-diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.08 ) $ 1.75 Discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) Net (loss) income per share (1) $ (0.11 ) $ 1.73 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 42,329 42,329 Diluted 42,329 54,417

(1) Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended September 30, 2020 As Reported Phoenix Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma Net revenue $ 350,053 $ (103,021 ) $ - $ 247,032 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 282,488 (79,079 ) - 203,409 Selling, general, and administrative expense 67,284 (14,873 ) - 52,411 Impairment of goodwill 56,492 (32,542 ) - 23,950 Gain on disposal of assets, net (324 ) 324 - - Total operating expenses 405,940 (126,170 ) - 279,770 Operating loss (55,887 ) 23,149 - (32,738 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (10,528 ) 5,640 4,728 (c) (160 ) Interest from legal settlement 200 - - 200 Loss on debt extinguishment - - (3,694 ) (c) (3,694 ) Total other expense, net (10,328 ) 5,640 1,034 (3,654 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (66,215 ) 28,789 1,034 (36,392 ) Benefit from income taxes 2,043 284 604 (e) 2,931 Loss from continuing operations (64,172 ) 29,073 1,638 (33,461 ) Net (loss) gain from discontinued operations, net of taxes (3,502 ) - 49,337 (a) (e) 45,835 Net (loss) income $ (67,674 ) $ 29,073 $ 50,975 $ 12,374 (Loss) income per share of common stock-basic: Continuing operations $ (1.52 ) $ (0.79 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.08 ) $ 1.09 Net (loss) income per share (1) $ (1.60 ) $ 0.29 (Loss) income per share of common stock-diluted: Continuing operations $ (1.52 ) $ (0.63 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.08 ) $ 0.86 Net (loss) income per share (1) $ (1.60 ) $ 0.23 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 42,186 42,186 Diluted 42,186 53,360

(1) Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1. Basis of Presentation

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 was prepared as if the dispositions of Phoenix and Faneuil Contracts had occurred on that date. The statements of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, are presented as if (i) the Phoenix disposition occurred on October 1, 2019, the beginning of the earliest pro forma period presented for Phoenix, and (ii) the Faneuil Contracts disposition occurred on October 1, 2020, the beginning of the earliest pro forma period presented for Faneuil.

Note 2. Pro Forma Adjustments

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the Company's historical consolidated financial statements as adjusted to give effect to the dispositions Phoenix and Faneuil Contracts.The pro forma adjustments give effect to events that are (1) directly attributable to the dispositions, (2) expected to have a continuing impact on the registrant, and (3) factually supportable, and are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable given the best information currently available.

Explanations that follow correspond to note references identified in the unaudited pro forma condensed financial statements provided on pages P-3 through P-6 of this exhibit:

(a) To book proceeds and the related gains from the sale of Phoenix, net of related transaction expenses.

(b) To book proceeds and the related gains from the sale of Faneuil Contracts, net of related transaction expenses.

(c) To book payoff of certain debt, book the requisite prepayment penalty, and remove related interest expense using proceeds from the sale of Phoenix.

(d) To eliminate redundant expenses and add license revenue related to the sale of Faneuil Contracts.

(e) To record the tax impact of adjustments (a) through (d) above.

