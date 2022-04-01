Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ALJJ   US0016271084

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALJJ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALJ REGIONAL : AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEX TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K

04/01/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEX TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page Number

Introduction to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

P-2

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

P-3

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

P-4

Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

P-7

INTRODUCTION TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. ("ALJ," the "Company" or "we") and subsidiaries were derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements. They are presented to give effect to the dispositions of Phoenix Color Corp. and subsidiaries ("Phoenix") and certain business contracts of Faneuil Inc. and subsidiaries ("Faneuil Contracts") by ALJ. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 is presented as if the dispositions had occurred on that date. The statements of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, are presented as if (i) the Phoenix disposition occurred on October 1, 2019, the beginning of the earliest pro forma period presented for Phoenix, and (ii) the Faneuil Contracts disposition occurred on October 1, 2020, the beginning of the earliest pro forma period presented for Faneuil.

The pro forma information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to represent or be indicative of the consolidated results of operations that actually would have been achieved had the dispositions of Phoenix and Faneuil Contracts been completed prior to the periods presented. Further, these financial statements are not necessarily indicative of the Company's future financial position and future results of operations. The pro forma information should be read in conjunction with the historical financial statements of the Company included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 20, 2021, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 11, 2022.

P-2

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except par value)

On September 30, 2021

As Reported

Phoenix

Faneuil Contracts

Pro Forma Adjustments

Pro Forma

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,276

$

(656

)

$

-

$

136,128

(a) (b) (c)

(d) (e)

$

137,748

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $83

68,572

(10,912

)

-

-

57,660

Inventories, net

7,654

(7,654

)

-

-

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,894

(2,042

)

(189

)

-

8,663

Total current assets

89,396

(21,264

)

(189

)

136,128

204,071

Property and equipment, net

63,930

(41,066

)

(7,295

)

-

15,569

Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,048

-

(8,252

)

-

20,796

Intangible assets, net

30,611

(18,705

)

-

-

11,906

Collateral deposits

487

-

-

-

487

Other assets

1,181

(389

)

-

-

792

Total assets

$

214,653

$

(81,424

)

$

(15,736

)

$

136,128

$

253,621

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

15,241

$

(3,986

)

$

-

$

-

$

11,255

Accrued expenses

26,211

(5,396

)

(1,340

)

-

19,475

Income taxes payable

181

-

-

10

(e)

191

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

4,053

-

-

-

4,053

Term loans, net of deferred loan costs - current installments

2,692

-

-

(2,692

)

(c)

-

Finance lease obligations - current installments

765

-

-

-

765

Operating lease obligations - current installments

4,722

-

(2,003

)

-

2,719

Current portion of workers' compensation reserve

710

-

-

-

710

Other current liabilities

4,353

(667

)

-

-

3,686

Total current liabilities

58,928

(10,049

)

(3,343

)

(2,682

)

42,854

Line of credit, net of deferred loan costs

5,490

-

-

(5,490

)

(c)

-

Term loans, less current portion, net of deferred loan costs

93,484

-

-

(93,484

)

(c)

-

Deferred revenue, less current portion

369

-

-

-

369

Workers' compensation reserve, less current portion

1,749

-

-

-

1,749

Finance lease obligations, less current installments

332

-

-

-

332

Operating lease obligations, less current installments

32,767

-

(10,489

)

-

22,278

Deferred tax liabilities, net

852

-

-

(852

)

(e)

-

Other non-current liabilities

8,106

(1,841

)

-

-

6,265

Total liabilities

202,077

(11,890

)

(13,832

)

(102,508

)

73,847

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 100,000

shares; 42,406 issued and outstanding on

September 30, 2021

424

-

-

-

424

Additional paid-in capital

288,355

-

-

-

288,355

Accumulated deficit

(276,203

)

(69,534

)

(1,904

)

238,636

(a) (b) (c)

(d) (e)

(109,005

)

Total stockholders' equity

12,576

(69,534

)

(1,904

)

238,636

179,774

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

214,653

$

(81,424

)

$

(15,736

)

$

136,128

$

253,621

See notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

P-3

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

As Reported

Phoenix

Faneuil Contracts

Pro Forma Adjustments

Pro Forma

Net revenue

$

103,082

$

(28,303

)

$

(42,738

)

$

447

(d)

$

32,488

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue

89,164

(21,640

)

(38,917

)

(331

)

(d)

28,276

Selling, general, and administrative expense

20,183

(3,588

)

(5,204

)

(2,099

)

(d)

9,292

Loss on disposal of assets, net

26

-

-

-

26

Total operating expenses

109,373

(25,228

)

(44,121

)

(2,430

)

37,594

Operating loss

(6,291

)

(3,075

)

1,383

2,877

(5,106

)

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense, net

(2,705

)

1,436

1,254

-

(15

)

Total other expense, net

(2,705

)

1,436

1,254

-

(15

)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(8,996

)

(1,639

)

2,637

2,877

(5,121

)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(396

)

497

12

(129

)

(e)

(16

)

Net loss

$

(9,392

)

$

(1,142

)

$

2,649

$

2,748

$

(5,137

)

Loss per share of common stock-basic and diluted

$

(0.22

)

$

(0.12

)

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-

basic and diluted

42,407

42,407

See notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

P-4

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended September 30, 2021

As Reported

Phoenix

Faneuil Contracts

Pro Forma Adjustments

Pro Forma

Net revenue

$

440,853

$

(115,627

)

$

(154,812

)

$

2,951

(d)

$

173,365

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue

355,245

(87,903

)

(119,549

)

(27

)

(d)

147,766

Selling, general, and administrative expense

76,688

(15,115

)

(20,047

)

(7,381

)

(d)

34,145

Gain on disposal of assets, net

(191

)

192

-

(114,693

)

(b)

(114,692

)

Total operating expenses

431,742

(102,826

)

(139,596

)

(122,101

)

67,219

Operating income

9,111

(12,801

)

(15,216

)

125,052

106,146

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense, net

(10,190

)

4,922

5,209

-

(59

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

(2,072

)

-

-

2,072

(c)

-

Total other expense, net

(12,262

)

4,922

5,209

2,072

(59

)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

(3,151

)

(7,879

)

(10,007

)

127,124

106,087

Provision for income taxes

(429

)

422

57

(10,901

)

(e)

(10,851

)

(Loss) income from continuing operations

(3,580

)

(7,457

)

(9,950

)

116,223

95,236

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(1,063

)

-

-

-

(1,063

)

Net (loss) income

$

(4,643

)

$

(7,457

)

$

(9,950

)

$

116,223

$

94,173

(Loss) income per share of common stock-basic:

Continuing operations

$

(0.08

)

$

2.25

Discontinued operations

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.03

)

Net (loss) income per share (1)

$

(0.11

)

$

2.22

(Loss) income per share of common stock-diluted:

Continuing operations

$

(0.08

)

$

1.75

Discontinued operations

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.02

)

Net (loss) income per share (1)

$

(0.11

)

$

1.73

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

Basic

42,329

42,329

Diluted

42,329

54,417

(1)

Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

P-5

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended September 30, 2020

As Reported

Phoenix

Pro Forma Adjustments

Pro Forma

Net revenue

$

350,053

$

(103,021

)

$

-

$

247,032

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue

282,488

(79,079

)

-

203,409

Selling, general, and administrative expense

67,284

(14,873

)

-

52,411

Impairment of goodwill

56,492

(32,542

)

-

23,950

Gain on disposal of assets, net

(324

)

324

-

-

Total operating expenses

405,940

(126,170

)

-

279,770

Operating loss

(55,887

)

23,149

-

(32,738

)

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense, net

(10,528

)

5,640

4,728

(c)

(160

)

Interest from legal settlement

200

-

-

200

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

(3,694

)

(c)

(3,694

)

Total other expense, net

(10,328

)

5,640

1,034

(3,654

)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(66,215

)

28,789

1,034

(36,392

)

Benefit from income taxes

2,043

284

604

(e)

2,931

Loss from continuing operations

(64,172

)

29,073

1,638

(33,461

)

Net (loss) gain from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(3,502

)

-

49,337

(a) (e)

45,835

Net (loss) income

$

(67,674

)

$

29,073

$

50,975

$

12,374

(Loss) income per share of common stock-basic:

Continuing operations

$

(1.52

)

$

(0.79

)

Discontinued operations

$

(0.08

)

$

1.09

Net (loss) income per share (1)

$

(1.60

)

$

0.29

(Loss) income per share of common stock-diluted:

Continuing operations

$

(1.52

)

$

(0.63

)

Discontinued operations

$

(0.08

)

$

0.86

Net (loss) income per share (1)

$

(1.60

)

$

0.23

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

Basic

42,186

42,186

Diluted

42,186

53,360

(1)

Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

P-6

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1. Basis of Presentation

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 was prepared as if the dispositions of Phoenix and Faneuil Contracts had occurred on that date. The statements of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, are presented as if (i) the Phoenix disposition occurred on October 1, 2019, the beginning of the earliest pro forma period presented for Phoenix, and (ii) the Faneuil Contracts disposition occurred on October 1, 2020, the beginning of the earliest pro forma period presented for Faneuil.

Note 2. Pro Forma Adjustments

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the Company's historical consolidated financial statements as adjusted to give effect to the dispositions Phoenix and Faneuil Contracts.The pro forma adjustments give effect to events that are (1) directly attributable to the dispositions, (2) expected to have a continuing impact on the registrant, and (3) factually supportable, and are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable given the best information currently available.

Explanations that follow correspond to note references identified in the unaudited pro forma condensed financial statements provided on pages P-3 through P-6 of this exhibit:

(a)

To book proceeds and the related gains from the sale of Phoenix, net of related transaction expenses.

(b)

To book proceeds and the related gains from the sale of Faneuil Contracts, net of related transaction expenses.

(c)

To book payoff of certain debt, book the requisite prepayment penalty, and remove related interest expense using proceeds from the sale of Phoenix.

(d)

To eliminate redundant expenses and add license revenue related to the sale of Faneuil Contracts.

(e)

To record the tax impact of adjustments (a) through (d) above.

P-7

Disclaimer

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 441 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,64 M - -
Net Debt 2021 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 963
Free-Float 46,1%
