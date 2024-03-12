Stock ALK B ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
ALK-Abelló A/S

Equities

ALK B

DK0061802139

Pharmaceuticals

 10:55:35 2024-03-12 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
130 DKK +0.27% Intraday chart for ALK-Abelló A/S -1.67% +28.36%
Mar. 04 New entries in MarketScreener's Europe portfolio
Feb. 08 Transcript : ALK-Abelló A/S, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024

Latest news about ALK-Abelló A/S

Transcript : ALK-Abelló A/S, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
ALK-Abelló A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Alk-Abelló A/S Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year of 2024 CI
ALK-Abelló’s Carbon Reduction Targets Gets Validation from Science-Based Targets Initiative MT
Alk's European Registration Application for House Dust Mite Slit-Tablet in Young Children Accepts for Review CI
ALK-Abelló’s Peanut Allergy Treatment Shows Safety, Tolerability in First Part of Early-stage Trial MT
ALK-Abelló A/S Completes First Part of Phase 1 Trial with Peanut Slit-Tablet CI
ALK-Abelló Closes Purchase of US Skin Antigen Test Maker AllerQuest MT
ALK-Abelló A/S (CPSE:ALK B) acquired Business Assets of AllerQuest. CI
ALK-Abelló A/S Expands Partnership with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Japan CI
Transcript : ALK-Abelló A/S, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023
Alk-Abelló A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
ALK-Abelló A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
ALK Announces Top-Line Results from A Phase 3 Pneumiatric Clinical Trial of Its Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy Tablet for the Treatment of Tree-Pollen-Induced Allergy Immunotherapy Tablet CI
Transcript : ALK-Abelló A/S, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2023
ALK-Abelló A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
ALK-Abelló A/S Narrows Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
Correction: ALK-Abelló President, CEO to Step Down at 2023-End; Successor Named MT
ALK-Abelló President/CEO to Step Down at 2023-End; Successor Named MT
Alk-Abelló A/S Announces Executive Changes CI
ALK-Abelló A/S Announces Executive Changes CI
Alk Announces Top-Line Results from A Phase 3 Paediatric Clinical Trial of Its Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy Tablet for the Treatment of House Dust Mite Induced Allergic Rhinitis CI
Transcript : ALK-AbellÃ³ A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
ALK-Abelló A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI

Company Profile

ALK-Abello A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the pharmaceutical industry. It is engaged in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of allergy. Its product portfolio comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatments and allergy diagnostics products. The Company's allergy vaccines product offering comprises tablet vaccines, sublingual vaccines and subcutaneous vaccines. Its emergency treatments product offering comprises products for the management of anaphylaxis. Its allergy diagnostics product offering comprises allergen extracts for allergy testing, such as skin-prick tests. The Company operates worldwide through subsidiaries, production units and distributors in such countries as Austria, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, the United States and China.
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-03-14 - Annual General Meeting
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
129.7 DKK
Average target price
125 DKK
Spread / Average Target
-3.62%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
ALK-ABELLÓ A/S Stock ALK-Abelló A/S
+28.46% 4.2B
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+28.09% 661B
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+30.50% 585B
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
+3.46% 388B
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+17.39% 317B
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+11.83% 311B
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-0.10% 221B
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-1.28% 208B
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+3.18% 207B
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
-3.09% 160B
