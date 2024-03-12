ALK-Abello A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the pharmaceutical industry. It is engaged in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of allergy. Its product portfolio comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatments and allergy diagnostics products. The Company's allergy vaccines product offering comprises tablet vaccines, sublingual vaccines and subcutaneous vaccines. Its emergency treatments product offering comprises products for the management of anaphylaxis. Its allergy diagnostics product offering comprises allergen extracts for allergy testing, such as skin-prick tests. The Company operates worldwide through subsidiaries, production units and distributors in such countries as Austria, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, the United States and China.

