Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. ALK-Abelló A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK B   DK0061802139

ALK-ABELLÓ A/S

(ALK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00 2022-12-19 am EST
94.25 DKK   -1.67%
11:34aALK – Financial calendar for the 2023 financial year
GL
11:34aALK – Financial calendar for the 2023 financial year
GL
11/30Management change at ALK
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALK – Financial calendar for the 2023 financial year

12/19/2022 | 11:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):

  • 6 January 2023: Silent period
  • 3 February 2023: Annual report 2022
  • 23 March 2023 at 4.00p.m.:
    Annual General Meeting to be held at
    ALK
    Bøge Allé 1
    2970 Hørsholm, Denmark

    Written requests to have specific business transacted at the AGM will be included in the agenda if received by the company on 8 February 2023 at the latest (may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)


  • 11 April 2023: Silent period
  • 9 May 2023: Three-month interim report (Q1) 2023
  • 27 July 2023: Silent period
  • 24 August 2023: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2023 
  • 18 October 2023: Silent period  
  • 15 November 2023: Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2023 

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment


All news about ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
11:34aALK – Financial calendar for the 2023 financial year
GL
11:34aALK – Financial calendar for the 2023 financial year
GL
11/30Management change at ALK
GL
11/30Management change at ALK
GL
11/30ALK Announces Resignation of Søren Jelert as Executive Vice President and Member of the..
CI
11/30ALK Announces Resignation of Søren Jelert as CFO, Effective May 31, 2023
CI
11/14Alk Abelló A/s : IR presentation, November
PU
11/10Transcript : ALK-Abelló A/S, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2022
GL
11/10Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 462 M 636 M 636 M
Net income 2022 342 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net Debt 2022 393 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 62,3x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 21 178 M 3 018 M 3 018 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 604
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
Duration : Period :
ALK-Abelló A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 95,85 DKK
Average target price 142,20 DKK
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Hellmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Søren Jelert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Hedegaard Chairman
Henrik Hugo Jacobi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Gitte Pugholm Aabo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALK-ABELLÓ A/S-44.11%3 018
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.69%459 286
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.28%341 941
NOVO NORDISK A/S26.22%298 704
PFIZER, INC.-12.96%288 524
ABBVIE INC.18.52%283 709