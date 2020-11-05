Log in
ALK-Abelló A/S    ALK B   DK0060027142

ALK-ABELLÓ A/S

(ALK B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 11/04 10:59:55 am
2214 DKK   +3.85%
ALK updates its full-year financial outlook

11/05/2020 | 02:33am EST

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that its preliminary results for Q3 is showing a 7% organic revenue growth, fuelled by a 52% increase in tablet sales. Therefore, the company is upgrading its earnings and cash flow outlook to DKK 350-400 million and approximately DKK 0, respectively, while narrowing its revenue growth outlook to around 8% organic growth.

Preliminary Q3 results show organic revenue growth in local currencies to DKK 772 million (739). This was achieved despite the continuing negative impact of COVID-19 on ALK’s legacy business, predominantly in the USA where ALK estimates missed sales due to the pandemic of more than DKK 100 million for the full year. Earnings (EBITDA) in Q3 grew by 61% to DKK 58 million (36), due to savings, operational leverage and delayed R&D expenditure.

ALK’s outlook update is as follows:

  • Organic revenue growth is expected at around 8% equating to approximately DKK 3.5 billion (previously towards the lower end of 8-12%).
  • Operating profit (EBITDA) is now expected to be DKK 350-400 million (previously 300-350).
  • Free cash flow is now expected at approximately DKK 0 million (previously negative ~200), reflecting the higher earnings and a positive change to working capital.

ALK will detail the revised full-year outlook in its nine-month interim report (Q3), which will be published Wednesday 11 November 2020, following which, the company will host a teleconference for analysts and institutional investors at 1.30 p.m. (CET).

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

This information is information that ALK-Abelló A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 3 553 M 560 M 560 M
Net income 2020 46,5 M 7,33 M 7,33 M
Net Debt 2020 777 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2020 526x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 169 M 3 802 M 3 811 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 405
Free-Float 88,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Hellmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Hedegaard Chairman
Søren Jelert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Hugo Jacobi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Katja Barnkob Thalund Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALK-ABELLÓ A/S35.41%3 802
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.44%364 607
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.34%287 350
PFIZER INC.-4.72%201 103
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.36%194 549
NOVARTIS AG-19.03%185 528
