    ALK B   DK0060027142

ALK-ABELLÓ A/S

(ALK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 16 March 2022

03/16/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): ALK-Abelló A/S held its Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2022.

The Annual General Meeting transacted the following business:

  • Adoption of the annual report 2021 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management
  • No declaration of ordinary dividend in accordance with the approved annual report for 2021
  • Adoption of the remuneration report for 2021
  • Adoption of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year
  • Re-election of Anders Hedegaard as the Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Re-election of Lene Skole as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Re-election of Gitte Aabo, Lars Holmqvist, Bertil Lindmark and Jakob Riis as well as new election of Alan Main to the Board of Directors
  • Re-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor
  • Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:

       (a) Renewal of the Board’s powers to increase the share capital (article 4a of the Articles of Association)

       (b) Amendment of the denomination of shares

       (c) Amendment of article 6.4 of the Articles of Association

       (d) Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Anders Hedegaard, Chairman, tel. +45 4574 7576

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Financials
Sales 2022 4 357 M 642 M 642 M
Net income 2022 328 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net Debt 2022 495 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 88,6x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 28 671 M 4 222 M 4 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
EV / Sales 2023 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 537
Free-Float -
Duration : Period :
ALK-Abelló A/S Technical Analysis Chart
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 612,00 DKK
Average target price 3 380,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Hellmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Søren Jelert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Hedegaard Chairman
Henrik Hugo Jacobi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Gonzalo de Miquel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALK-ABELLÓ A/S-23.85%4 222
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.96%463 119
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.99%310 035
PFIZER INC.-11.58%293 595
ABBVIE INC.15.13%275 713
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.28%248 561