Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 16 March 2022

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): ALK-Abelló A/S held its Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2022.



The Annual General Meeting transacted the following business:

Adoption of the annual report 2021 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management

No declaration of ordinary dividend in accordance with the approved annual report for 2021

Adoption of the remuneration report for 2021

Adoption of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year

Re-election of Anders Hedegaard as the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Lene Skole as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Gitte Aabo, Lars Holmqvist, Bertil Lindmark and Jakob Riis as well as new election of Alan Main to the Board of Directors

Re-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor

Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:

(a) Renewal of the Board’s powers to increase the share capital (article 4a of the Articles of Association)

(b) Amendment of the denomination of shares

(c) Amendment of article 6.4 of the Articles of Association

(d) Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting





About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

