  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. ALK-Abelló A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK B   DK0061802139

ALK-ABELLÓ A/S

(ALK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:28:46 2023-02-27 am EST
107.15 DKK   -0.23%
04:01aAnnual General Meeting in ALK on 23 March 2023
GL
04:00aAnnual General Meeting in ALK on 23 March 2023
AQ
02/24Alk Abelló A/s : Notice convening the AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General Meeting in ALK on 23 March 2023

02/27/2023 | 04:01am EST
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF): The Annual General Meeting of ALK-Abelló A/S will take place on Thursday, 23 March 2023 at 4:00 PM (CET) at ALK-Abelló A/S, 1 Bøge Allé, 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark. The agenda of the meeting including the complete proposals from the Board of Directors to the AGM is attached.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434


About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 4 889 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2023 532 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net Debt 2023 109 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,4x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 23 735 M 3 365 M 3 365 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
EV / Sales 2024 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 680
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
Duration : Period :
ALK-Abelló A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 107,40 DKK
Average target price 142,20 DKK
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Hellmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Søren Jelert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Hedegaard Chairman
Henrik Hugo Jacobi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Gitte Pugholm Aabo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALK-ABELLÓ A/S11.82%3 365
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.71%406 191
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.30%318 766
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-12.08%290 086
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.96%278 966
ABBVIE INC.-5.51%270 205