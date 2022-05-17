Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. ALK-Abelló A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK B   DK0061802139

ALK-ABELLÓ A/S

(ALK B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/17 10:59:30 am EDT
129.00 DKK   +0.12%
TRANSCRIPT : ALK-Abelló A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

05/17/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions by managerial staff as set forth in the attached announcement.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525

Attachment


Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2022 4 388 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2022 352 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Net Debt 2022 455 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,1x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 28 372 M 4 017 M 4 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,57x
EV / Sales 2023 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 566
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
Duration : Period :
ALK-Abelló A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 128,84 DKK
Average target price 166,70 DKK
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Hellmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Søren Jelert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Hedegaard Chairman
Henrik Hugo Jacobi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Gonzalo de Miquel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALK-ABELLÓ A/S-24.87%3 967
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.10%468 600
PFIZER, INC.-14.19%284 304
ABBVIE INC.14.82%274 733
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY8.38%269 490
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.96%260 807