Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. ALK-Abelló A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK B   DK0061802139

ALK-ABELLÓ A/S

(ALK B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/11 10:59:35 am EDT
134.16 DKK   +1.98%
01:31aThree-month interim report (Q1) 2022
GL
01:31aThree-month interim report (Q1) 2022
AQ
05/03Release date of three-month interim report (Q1) 2022 for ALK and audio cast
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Three-month interim report (Q1) 2022

05/12/2022 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALK reports Q1 revenue growth of 11% with tablet sales up 24% and earnings up 20% (unaudited)

ALK delivered strong financial performance in Q1, with revenue up 11% and tablets as the primary driver of growth with sales up 24%. Sales growth and efficiencies led to a further improvement in gross margin, and operating profit (EBITDA) increased by 20%. ALK’s financial outlook for 2022 is maintained.

Q1 2022 financial highlights

  • Total revenue increased 11% organically in local currencies to DKK 1,155 million (1,021).
  • Currencies had a positive effect of 2 percentage points, resulting in reported growth of 13%.
  • Tablet sales increased by 24% to DKK 583 million (466) on broad-based growth, particularly from Japan, and tablets now account for 50% of overall revenue.
  • Combined SCIT and SLIT-drops sales increased 2% on strong growth from International markets, especially China, while sales of other products were down 5%.
  • Gross margin improved by 2 percentage points to 64% on sales growth and efficiencies.
  • Operating profit (EBITDA) increased 20% in reported currency to DKK 272 million (226), largely on the strong sales growth and improved gross margin, while R&D and sales and marketing expenses increased as planned.
  • Free cash flow was DKK 38 million (86) impacted by changes in working capital.


Key events and strategic progress

ALK continued to make good progress on its strategic priorities and remained robust in the face of other challenges. In Q1:

  • ALK received a clinical trial waiver from China’s authorities, permitting ALK to submit a registration filing for its house dust mite allergy tablet in 2022, without finalising the paused, local Phase III trial.
  • ALK is finalising plans for the early clinical development of its peanut allergy tablet and expects to initiate a Phase I trial soon.
  • ALK has established an exclusive licensing agreement with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories that will lead to the future introduction of ALK’s house dust mite tablet in India.
  • As expected, COVID continued to somewhat distort allergy markets in Q1, with infections once again restricting allergy patients’ ability and willingness to seek treatment to varying degrees, especially in certain European markets.


2022 financial outlook maintained
Based on performance in the first three months and forecasts for the remainder of the year, ALK is maintaining its full-year outlook:

  • Revenue is still expected to grow 8-12% in local currencies with tablet sales up by ~20%.
  • EBITDA is still expected to increase to DKK 625-725 million (2021: DKK 534 million) on sales growth, improved gross margin and efficiencies.

Hørsholm, 12 May 2022

ALK-Abelló A/S

Comparative figures for 2021 are shown in brackets. Revenue growth rates are stated in local currencies, unless otherwise indicated

For further information, contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014        

Today, ALK is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.30 p.m. (CEST) at which Management will review the financial results and the outlook. The conference call will be audio cast on https://ir.alk.net where the relevant presentation is available shortly before the call begins. Please call in before 1.25 p.m. (CEST). Danish participants should call in on tel. +45 3544 5577 and international participants should call in on tel. +44 333 300 0804 or +1 631 913 1422. Please use the Participant Pin Code: 67379541#.

Attachment


All news about ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
01:31aThree-month interim report (Q1) 2022
GL
01:31aThree-month interim report (Q1) 2022
AQ
05/03Release date of three-month interim report (Q1) 2022 for ALK and audio cast
GL
03/28ALK-ABELLÓ A/S : SPLIT: 20 of 1
FA
03/24Grant of share options and performance shares to members of the Board of Management and..
AQ
03/16DECISION TO COMPLETE SHARE SPLIT AT : 20
GL
03/16Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 16 March 2022
GL
03/16Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 16 March 2022
GL
03/16TRANSCRIPT : ALK-Abelló A/S - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
03/03Clinical trial waiver in China opens door to 2022 registration filing for ALK's dust mi..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 377 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2022 336 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2022 551 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 88,6x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 29 496 M 4 183 M 4 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,86x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 537
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
Duration : Period :
ALK-Abelló A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 134,16 DKK
Average target price 166,70 DKK
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Hellmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Søren Jelert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Hedegaard Chairman
Henrik Hugo Jacobi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Gonzalo de Miquel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALK-ABELLÓ A/S-23.29%4 183
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.96%465 995
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.08%286 468
PFIZER, INC.-16.26%278 299
ABBVIE INC.12.23%268 760
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY3.79%257 176