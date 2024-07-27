Alkali Metals Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 146.67 million compared to INR 170.51 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 147.47 million compared to INR 171.31 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 33.25 million compared to net income of INR 1.14 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.27 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.1 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.27 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.1 a year ago.