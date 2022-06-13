Alkaline Fuel Cell Power : Proxy Materials

This document requires immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to how to deal
with the documents or matters referred to in this Circular,
you should immediately contact your advisor.
BLACK ISLE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 1H2
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT an annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") of Black Isle Resources Corporation ("Black Isle" or the "Company") will be held at Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes:
to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018;
to set the number of directors;
to elect the directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders;
to appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor;
To approve by ordinary resolution the Company's stock option plan, more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular, (the "Plan"), including reserving for issuance under the Plan at any time a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company
to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
The accompanying Information Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is supplemental to, and expressly made a part of, this Notice of Meeting.
The Company's Board of Directors has fixed February 12, 2020 as the record date for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered Shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to receive such notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying Information Circular.
If you are a registered Shareholder of the Company and unable to attend the Meeting in person, please complete, date and sign the accompanying form of proxy and deposit it with the Company's transfer agent, National Securities Administrators. (the "Transfer Agent") at their offices located at 760 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4, by mail, or by fax at 604-559-8908, or by email at proxy@transferagent.ca, no later than 11:00 a.m. on March 11, 2020 or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.
If you are a non-registered Shareholder and received this Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials through a broker, a financial institution, a participant, a trustee or administrator of a self-administered retirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar self-administered savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or a nominee of any of the
- 2 -
foregoing that holds your securities on your behalf (the "Intermediary"), please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your Intermediary.
Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 12th day of February, 2020.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Eugene Beukman"
Eugene Beukman, Director and Chief Executive Officer
1
BLACK ISLE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6Z 2R9
INFORMATION CIRCULAR
This Circular accompanies the Notice of the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Shareholders of Black Isle Resources Corporation ("Black Isle", or the "Company"), and is furnished to Shareholders holding Black Isle Shares, in connection with the solicitation by the management of The Company of proxies to be voted at the annual general meeting to be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2 or at any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings set forth in the Glossary of Terms in this Circular.
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS INFORMATION CIRCULAR
The date of this Circular is February 12, 2020. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts herein are in Canadian dollars. The following documents filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com are specifically incorporated by reference into, and form an integral part of, this Circular: the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the related notes thereto, for the financial years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017; the report of the Company's auditor thereon; and management's discussion and analysis related to the above financial statements.
This Circular does not constitute the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities or the solicitation of a proxy by any person in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such solicitation.
Information contained in this Circular should not be construed as legal, tax or financial advice and Shareholders are urged to consult their own professional advisers in connection therewith.
INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this Circular constitutes "forward-looking statements" or "information" (collectively "statements"). These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.
In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "forecast", "outlook", "potential", "continue", "should", "likely", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although management believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited, risks related to our limited operating history and history of no earnings, competition from other companies in the exploration industry, uncertainties with respect to titles of mineral properties, aboriginal land title claims, changes to government regulations, dependence on key personnel, general economic conditions, local economic conditions, interest rates, availability of equity and debt financing, development costs, including costs of
2
labor, equipment and environmental compliance, inability to secure drilling and exploration permits, lack of mineral reserves and other risks factors described from time to time in the documents filed by us with applicable securities regulators, including in this Circular under the heading "Risk Factors".
Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by applicable law.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
"BCBCA" means the Business Companys Act, S.B.C. 2002, c. 57, as amended, including the regulations promulgated thereunder;
"Black Isle Option Plan" means the Company's stock option plan under which the Company grants incentive stock options to purchase Black Isle Shares;
"Black Isle Shares" means the common shares without par value of Black Isle, as constituted on the date of this Agreement;
"Beneficial Shareholders" mean holders of Black Isle Shares held of record by Intermediaries;
"Board" means the Board of Directors of the Company;
"Business Day" means a day other than a Saturday, Sunday or other than a day when banks in the City of Vancouver, British Columbia are not generally open for business;
"Circular" means this management information circular;
"Company" mean Black Isle Resources Corporation;
"IFRS" means international financial reporting standards in effect in Canada at the relevant time, including the accounting recommendations in the Handbook of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants;
"Intermediaries" refers to brokers, investment firms, clearing houses and similar entities that own securities on behalf of Beneficial Shareholders;
"Laws" means all laws, by-laws, statutes, rules, regulations, principles of law, orders, ordinances, protocols, codes, guidelines, policies, notices, directions and judgments or other requirements and the terms and conditions of any grant of approval, permission, authority or license of any governmental entity (including the TSXV) or self-regulatory authority, to the extent each of the foregoing have the force of law, and the term "applicable" with respect to such laws and in a context that refers to one or more Parties, means such laws as are applicable to such Party or its business, undertaking, property or securities and emanate from a Person having jurisdiction over the Party or Parties or its or their business, undertaking, property or securities; and "Laws" includes environmental laws;
"Meeting" means the annual general meeting of the Shareholders to be held on March 13, 2020, and any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof;
"NI43-101"means National Instrument43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects;
"Notice of Meeting" means the notice of the Meeting;
"Person" means an individual, partnership, unincorporated association, unincorporated syndicate, unincorporated organization, trust, trustee, executor, administrator or other legal representative;
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:32:07 UTC.