    PWWR   CA01590A1012

ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.

(PWWR)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-04-28
0.0950 USD   -5.00%
ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER : Proxy Materials
PU
ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER : Proxy Materials
PU
ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER : Officer/Director Disclosure
PU
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power : Proxy Materials

06/13/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
BLACK ISLE RESOURCES CORPORATION

Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1H2

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT an annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") of Black Isle Resources Corporation ("Black Isle" or the "Company") will be held at Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes:

  1. to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018;
  2. to set the number of directors;
  3. to elect the directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders;
  4. to appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor;
  5. To approve by ordinary resolution the Company's stock option plan, more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular, (the "Plan"), including reserving for issuance under the Plan at any time a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company
  6. to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The accompanying Information Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is supplemental to, and expressly made a part of, this Notice of Meeting.

The Company's Board of Directors has fixed February 12, 2020 as the record date for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered Shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to receive such notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying Information Circular.

If you are a registered Shareholder of the Company and unable to attend the Meeting in person, please complete, date and sign the accompanying form of proxy and deposit it with the Company's transfer agent, National Securities Administrators. (the "Transfer Agent") at their offices located at 760 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4, by mail, or by fax at 604-559-8908, or by email at proxy@transferagent.ca, no later than 11:00 a.m. on March 11, 2020 or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.

If you are a non-registered Shareholder and received this Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials through a broker, a financial institution, a participant, a trustee or administrator of a self-administered retirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar self-administered savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or a nominee of any of the

Disclaimer

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,31 M -7,27 M -7,27 M
Net cash 2021 5,60 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Frank Carnevale Chief Executive Officer
Joel Stewart Dumaresq Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jo Verstappen Chief Operating Officer
Troy James Grant Independent Director
Maciej Lis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.-52.50%14
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-22.79%157 734
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%77 600
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-18.39%27 298
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-13.00%11 064
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.2.22%9 123