Alkaline Fuel Cell Power : Proxy Materials

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 27, 2021 AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 This document requires immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to how to deal with the documents or matters referred to in this Circular, you should immediately contact your advisor.

ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT an annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") of Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. ("Alkaline Fuel" or the "Company") will be held at Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes: to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020; to set the number of directors at five (5); to elect the directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders; to appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution, approving the 20% rolling stock option plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular and attached hereto as Appendix "B"; to consider, and if thought appropriate, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution ratifying, confirming and approving the restricted stock unit plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular and attached hereto as "Appendix "C"; and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The accompanying Information Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is supplemental to, and expressly made a part of, this Notice of Meeting. The Company's Board of Directors has fixed September 20, 2021 as the record date for the determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered Shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to receive such notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying Information Circular. If you are a registered Shareholder of the Company and unable to attend the Meeting in person, please complete, date and sign the accompanying form of proxy and deposit it with the Company's transfer agent, National Securities Administrators Ltd. (the "Transfer Agent") at their offices located at 702 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4, by mail, or by fax at 604-559-8908, or by email at proxy@transferagent.ca, no later than 10:00 a.m. on October 25, 2021 or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting. If you are a non-registered Shareholder and received this Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials through a broker, a financial institution, a participant, a trustee or administrator of a self-administered retirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar self-administered savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or a nominee of any of the

- 2 - foregoing that holds your securities on your behalf (the "Intermediary"), please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your Intermediary. In view of the current and rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, the Company asks that, in considering whether to attend the Meeting in person, shareholders follow the instructions of the Public Health Agency of Canada (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus- infection.html). The Company encourages Shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person if experiencing any of the described COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing. The Company may take additional precautionary measures in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments in the COVID-19 outbreak. As always, the Company encourages shareholders to vote prior to the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy and to join the Meeting by teleconference. To access the Meeting by teleconference, dial toll free at 1-800-319-7310, Participation Code: 72978, followed by the # sign. Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 20th day of September, 2021. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS "Joel Dumaresq" Joel Dumaresq, Chief Financial Officer

ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9 INFORMATION CIRCULAR This Circular accompanies the Notice of the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Shareholders of Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. ("Alkaline Fuel", or the "Company"), and is furnished to Shareholders holding Alkaline Fuel Shares, in connection with the solicitation by the management of the Company of proxies to be voted at the annual general meeting to be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2 or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings set forth in the Glossary of Terms in this Circular. COVID-19 In view of the current and rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, the Company asks that, in considering whether to attend the Meeting in person, shareholders follow the instructions of the Public Health Agency of Canada (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html). The Company encourages Shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person if experiencing any of the described COVID-19symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing. The Company may take additional precautionary measures in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments in the COVID-19outbreak. As always, the Company encourages shareholders to vote prior to the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy and to join the Meeting by teleconference. To access the Meeting by teleconference, dial toll free at 1-800-319-7310,Participation Code: 72978, followed by the # sign. INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS INFORMATION CIRCULAR The date of this Circular is September 20, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts herein are in Canadian dollars. The following documents filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com are specifically incorporated by reference into, and form an integral part of, this Circular: the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the related notes thereto, for the financial years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019; the report of the Company's auditor thereon; and management's discussion and analysis related to the above financial statements. This Circular does not constitute the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities or the solicitation of a proxy by any person in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such solicitation. Information contained in this Circular should not be construed as legal, tax or financial advice and Shareholders are urged to consult their own professional advisers in connection therewith.