Alkaline Fuel Cell Power : Supplemental Information

06/13/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
FORM 13-502F2
CLASS 2 REPORTING ISSUERS - PARTICIPATION FEE
MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION
I, Jef Spaepen
, an officer of the reporting issuer noted below have examined this Form 13-502F2 (the
Form) being submitted hereunder to the Ontario Securities Commission and certify that to my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the information provided in the Form is complete and accurate.
(s) Jef Spaepen
April 16, 2021
Name: Jef Spaepen
Date:
Title: CEO
Reporting Issuer Name: Black Isle Resources Corporation
End date of previous financial year: December 31, 2020
Financial Statement Values:
(Use stated values from the audited financial statements of the reporting issuer as of the end of its previous financial year)
Retained earnings or deficit
Contributed surplus
Share capital or owners' equity, options, warrants and preferred shares (whether such shares are classified as debt or equity for financial reporting purposes)
Non-current borrowings (including the current portion)
Finance leases (including the current portion)
Non-controlling interest
Items classified on the statement of financial position as non-current liabilities (and not otherwise listed above)
Any other item forming part of equity and not set out specifically above
$ -15,128,138
(A)
$ 1,983,409
(B)
$ 12,853,398
(C)
$
(D)
$
(E)
$
(F)
$
(G)
$
(H)
Capitalization for the previous financial year (Add items (A) through (H))
Participation Fee
(From Appendix A of OSC Rule 13-502Fees, select the participation fee beside the capitalization calculated above)
Late Fee, if applicable
(As determined under section 2.7 of OSC Rule 13-502Fees)
Total Fee Payable (Participation Fee plus Late Fee)
