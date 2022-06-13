Log in
    PWWR   CA01590A1012

ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.

(PWWR)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-04-28
0.0950 USD   -5.00%
PU
PU
PU
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power : Supplemental Information

06/13/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
FORM 13-502F2

CLASS 2 REPORTING ISSUERS - PARTICIPATION FEE

MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION

I, Jef Spaepen

, an officer of the reporting issuer noted below have examined this Form 13-502F2 (the

Form) being submitted hereunder to the Ontario Securities Commission and certify that to my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the information provided in the Form is complete and accurate.

(s) Jef Spaepen

April 16, 2021

Name: Jef Spaepen

Date:

Title: CEO

Reporting Issuer Name: Black Isle Resources Corporation

End date of previous financial year: December 31, 2020

Financial Statement Values:

(Use stated values from the audited financial statements of the reporting issuer as of the end of its previous financial year)

Retained earnings or deficit

Contributed surplus

Share capital or owners' equity, options, warrants and preferred shares (whether such shares are classified as debt or equity for financial reporting purposes)

Non-current borrowings (including the current portion)

Finance leases (including the current portion)

Non-controlling interest

Items classified on the statement of financial position as non-current liabilities (and not otherwise listed above)

Any other item forming part of equity and not set out specifically above

$ -15,128,138

(A)

$ 1,983,409

(B)

$ 12,853,398

(C)

$

(D)

$

(E)

$

(F)

$

(G)

$

(H)

Capitalization for the previous financial year (Add items (A) through (H))

Participation Fee

(From Appendix A of OSC Rule 13-502Fees, select the participation fee beside the capitalization calculated above)

Late Fee, if applicable

(As determined under section 2.7 of OSC Rule 13-502Fees)

Total Fee Payable (Participation Fee plus Late Fee)

$ -291,331

$ 400

$

$ 400

Disclaimer

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,31 M -7,27 M -7,27 M
Net cash 2021 5,60 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Frank Carnevale Chief Executive Officer
Joel Stewart Dumaresq Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jo Verstappen Chief Operating Officer
Troy James Grant Independent Director
Maciej Lis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.-52.50%14
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-22.79%157 734
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%77 600
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-18.39%27 298
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-13.00%11 064
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.2.22%9 123