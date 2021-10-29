Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Alkame Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALKM   US01643J1097

ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALKM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALKM - Alkame Announces $265,000 Order

10/29/2021 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Copacker, Inc. has received a commitment from Pacific Gourmet Sauces, LLC. for eight truckloads for the upcoming new year, two per quarter, with a purchase order for the initial truckload to ship as soon as possible. The total value of the order is estimated at $265,000.

The company's original purchase order for their signature Teriyaki Sauce was placed and shipped earlier this month and has done tremendously well in the marketplace. Developed by celebrity TV Chef Shota Nakajima, the additional purchase order, only a few weeks later, is required to carry them thru the holiday season as sales of the product has shown extremely positive acceptance in the marketplace in such a short period of time.

This amazingly delicious product is available online through their website, www.pacificgourmetsauces.com, and through Amazon.

"We are glad to see the positive response so soon, and we look forward to assisting in bringing additional sauces to the marketplace shortly for Pacific Gourmet" stated Robert Eakle Alkame CEO.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.
Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.


All news about ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.
11:00aALKM - Alkame Announces $265,000 Order
GL
10/25ALKAME : ALKM Signs LOI To Acquire 2 Condiment Brands With Over $1 Million In Annual Sales..
PR
10/21ALKAME : ALKM - Alkame Secures $1 Million Operating Credit Line
PR
10/21Alkame Holdings, Inc. Secures $1 Million Operating Credit Line
CI
10/21PURATION, INC. STOCK CLOSES NEAR FOU : Pura)
AQ
10/19PAO GROUP, INC. STOCK GAINS 220% SIN : Paog)
AQ
10/14PURATION, INC. JUMPS 53% SINCE SEPTE : Pura)
AQ
09/21PURA To Launch Farmersville Hemp Brand Marketing Campaign In Q4
AQ
09/20ALKAME : ALKM - Alkame Receives 125K Purchase Order for Kona Gold's HighDrate Beverage Bra..
PR
09/20Alkame Holdings, Inc. Receives 125K Purchase Order for Kona Gold's Highdrate Beverage B..
CI
More news
Chart ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alkame Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Robert Eakle President, CEO, CFO & Director
Craig Kaufman Chairman
Anthony Lenocker Operations Director
Tony Schor Investor Relations Contact
Timm Ott Treasurer, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.90.48%10
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY2.19%239 791
PEPSICO, INC.8.98%222 068
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-28.42%56 829
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.10.91%50 322
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-8.20%44 892