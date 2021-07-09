Log in
    ALKM   US01643J1097

ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALKM)
ALKM – Alkame Continues To Expand Into Rapidly Growing Hand Sanitizer Market Expected To Reach $17 Billion By 2026

07/09/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Las Vegas, Nevada, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM) today confirmed that its wholly owned subsidiary Bell Food and Beverage, Inc has taken delivery of another shipment of customized and proprietary formulated hand sanitizer gel concentrate.

The hand sanitizer market is anticipated to reach over $17 Billion by 2026 according to Polaris Market Research:

“With an increasing inclination toward a healthy lifestyle, people are taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, boosting the growth prospects for the global market. The global marketplace is witnessing a tremendous demand for health & wellness products such as sanitizers that reduce the effect of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 experienced by almost all countries.”

With the concern about the highly transmissible delta COVID-19 variant and it’s spread among the unvaccinated continues to grow as U.S. cases rise the demand and need for a premium hand sanitizer is not going away anytime soon.

"We have just taken delivery of an additional 1,500 plus gallons of our custom hand sanitizer concentrate, a best-in-class solution," stated Robert Eakle, CEO of Alkame Holdings Inc. Eakle continues" this provides Bell with a finished product produced in a more efficient and cost-effective manner than previous processes allowed for."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.
Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

