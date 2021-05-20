Alkame : ALKM - Alkame Holdings Expands Beverage Business

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM) today confirmed its West Coast Copacker operation has teamed up with Simple Beverages LLC to add additional products to its beverage line. West Coast Co packer will create, formulate, and produce three additional CBD (cannabinoid) infused beverages.

Simple Beverage worked with Alkame on developing and bringing to market their first of several beverage products, Lemon-Aide, a coconut lemonade with 25mg of CBD in a 12oz glass bottle. The success of their initial product has led to West Coast Co-Packer to begin the development of the next three beverages that Simple Beverage wants to bring to market. The next three will be a sweet tea, coconut lime lemonade, and a half and half iced tea and lemonade, all infused with 25mg of CBD in a 12oz glass bottle.

Simple Beverages products benefit from the utilization of being powered with the Alkame technology. Alkame's proprietary advanced water treatment technology creates enhanced premium oxygenated alkaline water to use as the products water base. Alkame's advanced water is infused with minerals, antioxidants, and electrolytes for well-balanced hydration, and micro-clustered for reducing the water size for a well-balanced alkaline water with maximum bioavailability.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatments solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

