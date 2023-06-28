LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Co Packer Inc. is preparing to pack its seventh (7th) consecutive year of farm to jar blueberries for export to Japan.

July is National Blueberry Month and West Coast Co Packer Inc. is once again preparing their facility to manage the influx of thousands of pounds of blueberries to arrive directly from farmers within the Pacific Northwest. West Coast Co Packer Inc. will be packing for Pacific Flavors, Intl., and plans to begin the farm to jar bottling production the week of July 17th.

"We've always been impressed by Pacific Flavor Intl., and their ability to source and procure only the finest Blueberries in the region. When you couple that with the quality of their finished product, and our ability to meet the demanding requirements of Japan, we're honored to have played a small part in meeting those expectations.", stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. "We're very excited to continue to provide the best for Pacific Flavors."

About West Coast Co Packer Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, seamlessly integrates with Alkame's other subsidiaries Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkame-to-pack-7th-consecutive-year-of-blueberries-for-export-to-asia-301865324.html

SOURCE Alkame Holdings