    ALKM   US01643J1097

ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALKM)
PAOG 2021 CBD Nutraceutical Sales Rollout Plan Presentation Scheduled This Friday

05/03/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced plans to present the company's CBD Nutraceutical Sales Rollout Plan this Friday, May 7, 2021.

Last year, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a CBD treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG is working with Veristat, a contract research organization (CRO), dedicated to the clinical advance of therapies and treatments through regulatory approval.

Separately, PAOG is working with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) on packaging, and marketing that draws on PAOG's cannabis extract intellectual property to produce a line of CBD Nutraceuticals for a broad spectrum of consumers interests in a healthy lifestyle.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82714


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Eakle President, CEO, CFO & Director
Craig Kaufman Chairman
Anthony Lenocker Operations Director
Tony Schor Investor Relations Contact
Timm Ott Treasurer, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.199.32%15
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-1.57%232 745
PEPSICO, INC.-2.79%199 176
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-25.87%59 586
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION4.94%51 297
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.12.03%50 813
