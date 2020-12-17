Log in
ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.

ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALKM)
News

PAOG Announces Puerto Rico Consortium For Clinical Investigation Engagement To Advance CBD COPD Nutraceutical Care Solution

12/17/2020 | 12:20pm EST
Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced an engagement with the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation to assist PAOG with developing its proprietary Cannabidiol (CBD) extract into a nutraceutical product to provide care for those experiencing issues associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

On July 30, 2020, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY) RespRx is a cannabis treatment under development for COPD derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled, "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

The Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI) is a not-for-profit network of top performing, high-quality research sites invested in increasing the speed and quality of clinical trials. PRCCI enhances clinical research speed and quality by driving performance and efficiencies in research sites, leveraging strategic partnerships and by establishing world-class capabilities.

In addition to assisting PAOG with the laboratory development of CBD nutraceutical care solutions for those experiencing issues associated with COPD, PRCCI is also working to assist PAOG with expanding its hemp cultivation business in Puerto Rico. Earlier this year, PAOG acquired a hemp cultivation business from Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA). PRCCI is also working to assist PAOG in its partnership with PURA and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) to expand ALKM's co-packing operations in Puerto Rico in conjunction with the development of a CBD nutraceutical care solutions for those experiencing issues associated with COPD.

Learn more about PRCCI at www.prcci.org.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70541


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Chart ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alkame Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Eakle President, CEO, CFO & Director
Craig Kaufman Chairman
Anthony Lenocker Operations Director
Timm Ott Treasurer, Director-Sales & Marketing
Keith Fuqua Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.133.33%4
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-3.69%228 022
PEPSICO, INC.6.64%200 232
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION41.31%47 407
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.5.84%43 118
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.49%24 677
