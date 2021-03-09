Log in
ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.

ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALKM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAOG CBD RELAX-RX Co-Packing with ALKM And Marketing with USMJ Detailed In Update Scheduled Next Week

03/09/2021 | 01:00pm EST
Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced an update scheduled one week from today, for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 to publish details on the company's CBD RELAX-RX nutraceutical development plans including intended co-packing with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and marketing with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ).

CBD RELAX-RX targets the anxiety and depression treatment market anticipated to reach a value of $18 billion by 2025.

The company recently announced plans to produce a variety of CBD nutraceuticals for additional applications beyond the current focus on care for those experiencing issues associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

Last year, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a CBD treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG plans to develop and distribute its CBD nutraceuticals with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) as a copacker and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) as a distributor.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76619


© Newsfilecorp 2021
