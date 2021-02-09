Log in
News

PURA Hemp Processing and Development Facilities Presentation Scheduled for This Friday

02/09/2021
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA), in conjunction with recently announced plans to break ground this summer on its 70-acre property in Farmersville, Texas, will publish a multimedia, online presentation previewing construction plans. The presentation is scheduled for this Friday, February 12, 2021.

PURA recently announced expanding upon its current EVERx CBD Sports Water business generating approximately $2 million in annual revenue with the launching a new hemp lifestyle brand business intended to raise overall market awareness and acceptance around the vast variety of industrial uses of hemp.

PURA is building partnerships with other hemp related industry companies to pursue pilot enterprises that will help demonstrate the full utility of hemp.

PURA and Alkame Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) recently announced the two companies plan to produce and test market a CBD infused liquid sugar, a CBD infused pet food supplement and a CBD sexual wellness flavored lubricant.

PURA has also entered into a partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) to build an indoor hemp cultivation operation intended to develop a proprietary, pharmaceutical grade, hemp cultivar.

PURA and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) recently announced entering strategic negotiations.

Look for PURA to publish an online, multimedia presentation this Friday to further detail facility plans scheduled to go into construction this summer.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74052


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Eakle President, CEO, CFO & Director
Craig Kaufman Chairman
Anthony Lenocker Operations Director
Tony Schor Investor Relations Contact
Timm Ott Treasurer, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.348.98%21
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-8.97%214 528
PEPSICO, INC.-5.33%194 027
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-1.73%47 977
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.33%45 180
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC6.34%23 060
