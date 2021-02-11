PURA Highlights Environmentally Sustainable Hemp Alternatives To Over $1 Trillion In Existing Industrial Products And Services

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed a multimedia, online presentation scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, February 12, 2021, to preview the company's plans to construct a 70-acre facility designed to provide interactive, demonstrable education on the potential of hemp to provide environmentally sustainable alternatives to over $1 trillion in existing industrial products and services currently damaging the environment.

The 70-acre facility is the cornerstone of the company's overall Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy designed to accelerate the overall market growth of hemp derived products beyond the industry forecasted 2027 $15 billion market size.

The presentation will include details on the roles of PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) in PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy.

Watch for an announcement tomorrow with a link to the presentation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74279