ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.

ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALKM)
PURA Highlights Environmentally Sustainable Hemp Alternatives To Over $1 Trillion In Existing Industrial Products And Services

02/11/2021 | 02:10pm EST
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed a multimedia, online presentation scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, February 12, 2021, to preview the company's plans to construct a 70-acre facility designed to provide interactive, demonstrable education on the potential of hemp to provide environmentally sustainable alternatives to over $1 trillion in existing industrial products and services currently damaging the environment.

The 70-acre facility is the cornerstone of the company's overall Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy designed to accelerate the overall market growth of hemp derived products beyond the industry forecasted 2027 $15 billion market size.

The presentation will include details on the roles of PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) in PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy.

Watch for an announcement tomorrow with a link to the presentation.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Puration will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74279


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Eakle President, CEO, CFO & Director
Craig Kaufman Chairman
Anthony Lenocker Operations Director
Tony Schor Investor Relations Contact
Timm Ott Treasurer, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKAME HOLDINGS, INC.716.33%38
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-9.56%213 153
PEPSICO, INC.-7.15%190 295
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-2.20%47 750
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.09%45 074
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC8.11%23 635
