PLANO, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced as a part of its 2024 Co:lab programming, the four honorees of the company's annual FIsionaries™ Awards that highlight innovative initiatives through Alkami's FIsionaries™ podcast. Sponsored by Alkami and hosted by financial services influencer Jim Marous , the podcast shines a light on financial institutions at the bleeding edge of digital transformation.

"This visionary podcast talks directly to regional and community financial institutions about the digital transformation process in all stages of the journey. The guests on the podcast are entrenched in regional and community banking and provide insights into how their organizations are punching way above their weight in the work they are doing," said Jim Marous, FIsionaries podcast host and owner of the Digital Banking Report.

In each respective episode, the award recipients detail the steps taken as an organization to achieve their digital banking goals through account holder research, innovative problem solving and partner collaboration. Each story exemplifies how financial institutions across the country are using technology to compete with the largest players in financial services. The honorees include:

cPort Credit Union , headquartered in Maine , was honored in the member experience category for their steadfast dedication to advanced digital services and community-centric approaches, which not only strengthen their brand but also foster a vibrant organizational culture, driving sustained growth and making a meaningful impact within their community.

Corning Credit Union , based in New York , was honored in the digital transformation category, embarking on a remarkable path, showcasing their evolution into one of New York State's premier credit unions. Through strategic vision, adherence to core values, and innovative practices, Corning Credit Union distinguishes itself as a leader in excellence, driving meaningful change and shaping a future of continued success.

Unitus Credit Union , based in Oregon , garners acclaim in the fintech innovation category for their proactive approach to inclusive financial services, particularly their bilingual initiatives across various touchpoints. By enhancing accessibility and fostering meaningful engagement, Unitus Credit Union continues to positively impact the lives of those they serve.

PeoplesChoice Credit Union , originating from Maine , receives recognition in the culture transformation category for their strategic investment in digital technology and employee development. Their forward-thinking approach sets a standard for customer-centric practices in the industry, optimizing returns and empowering financial well-being.

"Alkami takes immense pride in honoring these exceptional financial institutions and their transformative initiatives," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "The FIsionaries™ platform amplifies their inspiring journeys, and Alkami is privileged to collaborate with esteemed industry leader Jim Marous in recognizing their profound contributions to the industry."

Explore all episodes and nominate your financial institution to be showcased on the FIsionaries™ podcast by completing the submission form here .

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

About FIsionaries

FIsionaries™ is a podcast series dedicated to regional and community banks and credit unions looking to elevate their digital game. Sponsored by Alkami, and hosted by banking and FinTech influencer, Jim Marous, the podcast shines a light on financial institutions at the bleeding edge of digital transformation. These financial institutions are effectively competing with the biggest players in financial services by embracing their digital vision and are leading the way in user experiences, data strategy and execution, fintech innovation and transformational culture.

