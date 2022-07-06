Log in
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(ALKT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
13.95 USD   -0.36%
06/24ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQGS : ALKT) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
Alkami Technology : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Clark Christopher Todd
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. [ALKT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. , 5601 GRANITE PARKWAY, SUITE 120
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PLANO TX 75024
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Clark Christopher Todd
C/O ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
5601 GRANITE PARKWAY, SUITE 120
PLANO, TX75024 		X

Signatures
/s/ Douglas A. Linebarger, as Attorney-in-Fact for Christopher Todd Clark 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reporting person elected to defer receipt of these shares under the terms of the 2021 Incentive Award Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Alkami Technology Inc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 200 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 267 M 1 267 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
EV / Sales 2023 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 60,0%
Managers and Directors
Alex P. Shootman Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Bryan Hill Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian R. Smith Chairman
Marc Jones Chief Technology Officer
Gary L. Nelson Independent Director
