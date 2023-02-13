Advanced search
Alkami to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
Alkami to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

02/13/2023 | 05:27pm EST
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the “News & Events'' page of the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-870-4263 and internationally at 1-412-317-0790, using passcode 10175187. The webcast replay will be available on the Alkami investor relations website.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.alkami.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Andrew Vinas
Steve Calk
ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts

Marla Pieton
marla.pieton@alkami.com

Katie Schimmel
katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com


