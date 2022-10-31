Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alkami Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALKT   US01644J1088

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(ALKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
15.85 USD   +1.73%
06:17pAlkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
06:17pAlkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
10/18Alkami to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

10/31/2022 | 06:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company leadership will present at the Citi FinTech Conference on Monday, November 14, 2022.   Presenters will include Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer.   Where applicable, a webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities.   Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, loan origination, payment fraud prevention, and data analytics and engagement solutions. To learn more, visit alkami.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk
Andrew Vinas
ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts

Jennifer Cortez
jennifer.cortez@alkami.com

Katie Schimmel
katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com


All news about ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
06:17pAlkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
06:17pAlkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
10/18Alkami to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
10/18Alkami to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
09/19Alkami Technology, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ALKT) added to S&P TMI..
CI
09/14Stephens Initiates Alkami Technology With Overweight Rating, $18 Price Target
MT
08/31ABNB Federal Credit Union Launches BioCatch on Alkami Digital Banking Platform
PR
08/31ABNB Federal Credit Union Launches BioCatch on Alkami Digital Banking Platform
CI
08/25New Alkami Report Reveals 5 Trends Driving the Digital Banking Landscape
PR
08/05ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 203 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 418 M 1 418 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alkami Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,58 $
Average target price 18,71 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alex P. Shootman Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Bryan Hill Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian R. Smith Chairman
Marc Jones Chief Technology Officer
Gary L. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.-22.33%1 418
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-35.85%162 857
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-57.91%18 125
DYNATRACE, INC.-41.11%10 212
NUTANIX, INC.-15.88%6 166
QUALYS, INC.3.75%5 461