Keynote speakers, bankers and tech innovators gather to drive financial services forward;

Alkami launches first on-site Hackathon

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced today that its annual Alkami Co:lab conference, held in Grapevine, TX, April 8-10, 2024, will once again feature a packed agenda that brings together key influencers and tech innovators across the financial services space. The conference will include participants from credit unions, banks and fintechs as well as analysts and consultants to discuss the most pressing topics impacting this industry.

"As the battle for account holders becomes more fierce, digital banking must evolve from the primary service channel it is today to a sales and service platform that anticipates users' needs," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "Alkami Co:lab will bring together the brightest minds in this industry to create the future for tomorrow's data-informed digital bankers."

Alkami is excited to welcome three influential speakers as keynotes for this year's conference:

Co-publisher of The Financial Brand, owner of the Digital Banking Report, Jim Marous

Chief research officer, Cornerstone Advisors and senior contributor at Forbes, Ron Shevlin

United States paralympic athlete and motivational speaker, Blake Leeper

In addition to being a keynote speaker, Jim Marous will film live episodes of the Alkami-sponsored FIsionaries podcast, where visionaries from financial institutions tell their stories about how they excel with digital banking strategies.

With 36 unique breakout sessions, this year's tracks will focus on six key topics impacting the banking industry:

Growth Strategies: Discover how to drive business goals by harnessing the power of digital banking.

Discover how to drive business goals by harnessing the power of digital banking. Digital Banking: Deliver a best-in-class retail banking experience with personalization at scale.

Deliver a best-in-class retail banking experience with personalization at scale. Commercial Banking: Launching and scaling a commercial banking program to safeguard financial interests, financial institutions can equip their organization with strategies to thrive.

Launching and scaling a commercial banking program to safeguard financial interests, financial institutions can equip their organization with strategies to thrive. Data & Marketing: Use the power of data to drive digital banking revenue.

Use the power of data to drive digital banking revenue. Technology: Explore the powerful technologies that put the "tech" in "TechFin."

Explore the powerful technologies that put the "tech" in "TechFin." Professional Development: Empower FI leaders to sharpen their skills by sharing insightful conversations with industry experts.

Furthering the event's ethos of collaboration, Alkami Co:lab will also include an external TechFin Hackathon for the first time. The participants, who will come from Alkami's client and partner community and hold developer and product roles, will work together to develop innovative functionalities using the Alkami Software Development Kit (SDK). All Hackathon participants will learn valuable skills that they can bring back to their institutions to further differentiate their account holders' digital banking experiences, in addition to having a chance to win prizes and awards.

If you are a member of the media and want more information on the public relations activities, email alkami@fullyvested.com .

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visitwww.alkami.com.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

alkami@fullyvested.com

Marla Pieton

marla.pieton@alkami.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-industry-influencers-top-out-the-agenda-for-alkami-colab-2024-302067539.html

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.