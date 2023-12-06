Alkami Technology, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. Its solution, Alkami Platform offers an end-to-end set of digital banking software products. The Alkami Platform is a multi-tenant, single code base, continuous delivery platform. Its platform integrates with core system providers and other third-party fintech providers, and acts as the primary interaction point among consumers, businesses and financial institutions (FIs). The Alkami Platform allows FIs to onboard and engage new users with the support of a cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. Alkami Platform provides FIs with a complete digital banking solution designed to facilitate and meet the needs of both retail and business users. Its eight product categories, encompassing 32 products and more than 280 integrations include Account Opening & Loan Origination, Card Experience, Client Service, Extensibility, Financial Wellness, Security & Fraud Protection, Marketing & Analytics and Money Movement.