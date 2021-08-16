Log in
    ALK   AU000000ALK9

ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

(ALK)
Australian shares snap 4-day winning streak as lockdowns, dour earnings weigh

08/16/2021 | 03:31am EDT
* Sydney records deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic

* Bendigo & Adelaide Bank falls 10%

* Energy stocks biggest drag, slide 3.4%

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a four-session winning run to close lower on Monday, dragged by increasing COVID-19 restrictions and an earnings-led selling in heavyweight blue-chip stocks.

After Friday's record-high finish, the S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.6% at 7,582.5 to mark its worst day since July 28.

The country's biggest city Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday, while Melbourne extended its restrictions.

"So, the two main states are going to be in lockdown, with economists expecting Q3 to be a negative GDP. It looks like Q4 is going to be affected as well," Deep Data Analytics' CEO Mathan Somasundaram said.

Among heavyweights, Beach Energy, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and LendLease Group were the biggest losers on the benchmark.

Oil and gas explorer Beach Energy slipped 10% to its worst level since March 2020 after reporting a 21% drop in its annual profit.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank also shed 10% after Citi flagged a challenging revenue outlook, while construction and property firm LendLease slid about 8% on forecasting a restructuring charge in the first half of fiscal 2022.

The ASX 200 Energy index was the biggest drag on the benchmark index, closing 3.4% lower as oil prices fell.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd lost 5%.

The ASX 300 Metals and Mining index slipped 1.2%, tracking iron ore and copper prices that fell after data from top metals consumer China showed signs of slowing in its economy.

Alkane Resources Ltd fell 9.2%, while Perenti Global Ltd lost 7.7%.

Bucking the trend, a2 Milk finished 14.8% higher to be on top of the benchmark, buoyed by reports that suitors are circling the company.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to end at 12,720.15. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.97% 1.035 End-of-day quote.8.38%
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED -1.22% 1.21 End-of-day quote.-32.96%
BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 0.82% 11.1 End-of-day quote.19.10%
LENDLEASE GROUP 0.24% 12.59 End-of-day quote.-3.89%
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED -3.21% 0.905 End-of-day quote.-33.94%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 0.77% 22.19 End-of-day quote.-2.42%
Financials
Sales 2021 131 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
Net income 2021 45,7 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net cash 2021 15,4 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 616 M 455 M 452 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,59x
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Paul Earner Managing Director & Director
James Carter Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Executive Chairman
David Ian Chalmers Executive Director & Technical Director
Jason Hughes General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED8.38%455
BHP GROUP24.46%182 728
RIO TINTO PLC3.29%130 583
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC39.78%58 144
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.84%36 572
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)83.70%24 084