  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alkemy Capital Investments Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK   GB00BMD6C023

ALKEMY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PLC

(ALK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:43 2022-11-25 am EST
284.00 GBX   +23.48%
05:24aAlkemy says subsidiary granted permission for new European refinery
AN
05:14aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: IOG restarts production at Saturn Banks Pipeline
AN
03:37aAlkemy Capital Surges 50% on Regulatory Nod to Build Lithium Hydroxide Refinery in UK
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary

Alkemy says subsidiary granted permission for new European refinery

11/25/2022 | 05:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Alkemy Capital Investments PLC on Friday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Ltd, has received full planning permission to build Europe's largest lithium hydroxide refinery in Teeside.

Alkemy Capital Investments is a London-based company focused on acquisitions in the mining and technology metals sectors.

Tees Valley was granted permission by Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council to establish the refinery at Wilton International Chemicals Park in the Teesside Freeport, in a deal which Alkemy said would help supply the "burgeoning" electric vehicle battery industry.

The refinery will be capable of producing both lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate, sourced from imported South American feedstock and Australian lithium producers.

Following the completion of a full Environmental Impact Assessment, the USD300 million, zero-waste facility is now shovel-ready. Production is forecasted to begin in 2025, and will generate an estimate of over 1,000 local jobs.

Alkemy also touted the output capacity of the refinery, which it anticipates will produce 96,000 tonnes per annum of low-carbon battery-grade lithium hydroxide once in full production - equivalent to 15% of projected European demand.

The processing refinery is expected to produce enough lithium hydroxide to supply 100% of the forecasted automotive demand in the UK by 2030, with a further 35% of its total production available for export to other countries in Europe.

Alkemy shares were trading 20% higher at 275.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALKEMY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PLC 23.48% 284 Delayed Quote.109.09%
ALKEMY S.P.A. 3.60% 11.5 Delayed Quote.-51.10%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,80 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net cash 2022 1,11 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,6 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 47,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 230,00 GBX
Average target price 840,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 265%
Managers and Directors
Paul Campbell Atherley Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Delevan Quinn Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Helen Pein Non-Executive Director
