Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alkemy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALK   IT0005314635

ALKEMY S.P.A.

(ALK)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-31 am EDT
12.02 EUR   +0.33%
12:08pAlkemy Capital shares leap after completing GBP1.4 million fundraise
AN
12:08pFTSE 100 Hits Two-Month Low as Chinese Economy Raises Concerns
DJ
09:28aRisk of Correction in BOE Rate-Rise Bets Could Hit Sterling
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkemy Capital shares leap after completing GBP1.4 million fundraise

05/31/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Alkemy Capital Investments PLC shares jumped on Wednesday after completing a GBP1.4 million fundraise.

The London-based company focussed on developing projects in the energy transition metals sector placed 657,711 shares at GBP1.40 each raising GBP£921,000, including GBP10,000 from Alkemy director, Helen Pein.

The company said whilst legally restricted from participating directly in the placing at this time, Non-Executive Chair Paul Atherley and Non-Executive Director Sam Quinn have also agreed to contribute though the advance of unsecured, interest free loans of GBP430,000.

Alkemy said proceeds will be used to advance the company's projects and provide sufficient working capital over the next twelve months.

It continues to advance discussions and negotiations with counterparties for lithium feedstock and the group's major shareholders have also committed to provide any additional working capital that may be required to enable it to reach this milestone.

Alkemy is seeking to establish the world's leading independent and sustainable lithium hydroxide production by developing state-of-the-art lithium sulphate and lithium hydroxide facilities in Australia and the UK.

The firm said direct participation in the placing by Atherley and Quinn would have triggered a mandatory offer for the company under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code.

Alkemy has agreed that the amounts be repaid to Atherley and Quinn by the issue of shares at the placing price at the earliest time permissible, which is envisaged to be in or around August.

Shares in Alkemy closed up 3.2% at 160.00 pence in London on Wednesday, having hit 190.00p earlier in the day.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALKEMY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PLC 3.23% 160 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
ALKEMY S.P.A. 0.33% 12.02 Real-time Quote.8.71%
All news about ALKEMY S.P.A.
12:08pAlkemy Capital shares leap after completing GBP1.4 million fundraise
AN
12:08pFTSE 100 Hits Two-Month Low as Chinese Economy Raises Concerns
DJ
09:28aRisk of Correction in BOE Rate-Rise Bets Could Hit Sterling
DJ
05/24Mib gives up 2 percent; Leonardo at tail end
AN
05/15Alkemy S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/15Alkemy, profit halves but revenues increase in first quarter
AN
05/12Alkemy Capital Investments subsidiary to build lithium refinery
AN
05/12Alkemy Capital Subsidiary to Explore Establishment of Merchant Lithium Refinery in Aust..
MT
05/10CSP at top; Unieuro at bottom
AN
04/26Mosman output up; Uru notes drilling at Zeb project
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 120 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2023 6,07 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
Net Debt 2023 30,0 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 66,1 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart ALKEMY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alkemy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALKEMY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,98 €
Average target price 17,30 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duccio Vitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Benasso Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Mattiacci Chairman
Giulia Bianchi Frangipane Independent Director
Serenella Sala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALKEMY S.P.A.8.71%71
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA18.71%18 853
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.10.79%18 030
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.14.92%14 777
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.117.74%14 078
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.10%13 341
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer