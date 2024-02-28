(Alliance News) - Alkemy Spa announced Wednesday the appointment of Paolo Cederle to the role of group general manager, effective March 1, 2024.

"The appointment is part of the Group's internal reorganization path in Italy, which was already launched at the beginning of 2022 and which has led Alkemy to an operational structure led by Industry leaders," the company specified in a note.

In this context, the general manager "will be called in particular to play a supporting role in the implementation of this new go-to-market model to relaunch the growth path that has characterized Alkemy since its foundation, as well as to continue the industrialization path on which the group is working," the company concludes.

Alkemy closed Wednesday in the green by 0.1 percent to EUR8.93 per share.

