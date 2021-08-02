Alkemy S p A : 02.08.2021 – Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie. Terminata la seconda tranche di acquisti

Alkemy S.p.A.
Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
Terminata la seconda tranche di acquisti
Milano, 2 Agosto 2021 - Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" o la "Società "), società specializzata nell'evoluzione del modello di business di grandi e medie aziende e quotata sul mercato Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) di Borsa Italiana (ALK) - segmento STAR - rende noto di aver acquistato nel periodo compreso tra il 26 luglio ed il 30 luglio 2021 n. 4.000 azioni proprie, per un controvalore complessivo di 55.515,90 euro, nell'ambito della seconda tranche del Piano di Buy Back avviata in data 1° luglio 2021, in esecuzione della delibera assembleare del 26 aprile 2021, già oggetto di informativa ai sensi dell'art. 144-bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/1999.
Di seguito il dettaglio delle operazioni di acquisto di azioni proprie su base giornaliera:
|
data
|
numero azioni
|
prezzo medio (euro)
|
controvalore (euro)
|
ordinarie acquistate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26/07/2021
|
1.000
|
13,6430
|
13.643,00
|
|
|
|
|
27/07/2021
|
1.000
|
13,9590
|
13.959,00
|
|
|
|
|
28/07/2021
|
1.000
|
13,9039
|
13.903,90
|
|
|
|
|
29/07/2021
|
1.000
|
14,0100
|
14.010,00
|
|
|
|
|
Totale
|
4.000
|
13,8790
|
55.515,90
|
|
|
|
La Società rende noto altresì di aver terminato in data odierna la seconda tranche di acquisti del summenzionato Piano di Buyback entro il termine indicato con il comunicato stampa del 1° luglio 2021.
Gli acquisti sono stati effettuati - per il tramite dell'intermediario specializzato Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. che ha agito in piena indipendenza - ad un prezzo ponderato pari a 13,73 euro e per un controvalore complessivo di 302.015,89 euro, entro il limite di 440.000 euro di controvalore massimo di tutti gli acquisti stabilito per questa seconda tranche di acquisti. Nell'ambito di questa seconda tranche, l'ammontare complessivo degli acquisti effettuati è pari a 22.000 azioni (pari all'0,39% circa del capitale sociale sottoscritto e versato).
Le modalità di acquisto sono state realizzate conformemente alle disposizioni di cui all'art. 5 del Regolamento UE n. 596/2014 e agli artt. 2, 3, e 4 del Regolamento Delegato UE 2016/1052.
dettaglio di tutte le operazioni di acquisto di azioni proprie Alkemy effettuate sul Mercato Telematico Azionario dal 1 luglio 2021 al 30 luglio 2021 - già oggetto di comunicazione
A seguito degli acquisti comunicati oggi, considerando inoltre le azioni proprie già in portafoglio (relative agli acquisti eseguiti nell'ambito dei precedenti programmi di Buyback), Alkemy S.p.a. detiene al 2 agosto 2021 n. 172.253 azioni proprie, pari al 3,071% del capitale sociale.
Comunicati stampa correlati: 1° luglio 2021.
Alkemy S.p.A. opera per migliorare la posizione di mercato e la competitività delle grandi e medie aziende stimolando l'evoluzione del modello di business in coerenza con l'innovazione tecnologica e i comportamenti dei consumatori. Alkemy integra competenze nelle aree di Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology, Insights & Analytics con un'offerta, pensata per il contesto post-digital, che copre l'intera catena del valore dalla strategia all'implementazione.
Per maggiori informazioni
Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
Matilde Cucuzza |matilde.cucuzza@alkemy.com|+39 340 0645496
Alkemy S.p.A.
Report on the purchase of treasury shares
Completed the second tranche of purchases
Milan, August 2nd 2021 - Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or "the Company"), a leading company in the business model evolution of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) - STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana (ticker: ALK), announces that, over the course of the period between July 26th and July 30th, 2021, purchased no 4,000 of treasury shares for a total consideration of 55,515.90 Euros, as part of the Buy Back Plan launched on May 17th, 2021,as authorized by the Shareholders' meeting on April 26th, 2021, and then disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.
Details of the daily transactions are as follows:
|
Date
|
Number of ordinary
|
Average price (Euros)
|
Consideration (Euros)
|
shares purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26/07/2021
|
1,000
|
13.6430
|
13,643.00
|
|
|
|
|
27/07/2021
|
1,000
|
13.9590
|
13,959.00
|
|
|
|
|
28/07/2021
|
1,000
|
13.9039
|
13,903.00
|
|
|
|
|
29/07/2021
|
1,000
|
14.0100
|
14,010.00
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
4,000
|
13.8790
|
55,515.90
|
|
|
|
The Company also announces that today it has completed the second tranche of purchases of the aforementioned Buyback Plan within the deadline indicated in the press release of July 1st, 2021.
The purchases were made - through the specialized intermediary Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. which acted in full independence - at a weighted price of Euro 13.73 and for a total compensation of Euro 302,015.89, within the limit of 440,000 euros as maximum compensation for all the purchases established for this second tranche of the program. As part of this second tranche, the total amount of purchases made is equal to 22,000 shares (equal to approximately 0.39% of the subscribed and paid-up share capital).
The purchase procedures were carried out in accordance with the provisions of art. 5 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014 and art. 2, 3, and 4 of the EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052.
The details of all the purchase transactions of Alkemy treasury shares carried out on the Mercato Telematico Azionario from July 1st, 2021 to July 30th, 2021 - already subject to weekly
communication - will be communicated in accordance with the methods and timing established by the current laws and regulations.
Following the purchases announced today, also considering the treasury shares already in the portfolio (relating to purchases made under the previous Buyback programs), Alkemy S.p.a. holds, as of August 2nd, 2021, no. 172,253 treasury shares, equal to 3,071% of the share capital.
Related press releases: July 1st, 2021.
Alkemy S.p.A. works to improve the market positioning and competitiveness of large and medium- sized companies by stimulating the evolution of their business models in line with technological innovation and consumer behaviour. Alkemy integrates skills and expertise in the areas of Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology and Insights & Analytics, with an offering designed for our post-digital environment and covering the entire chain of value from strategy to implementation.
For further info
Investor Relations
Matilde Cucuzza |matilde.cucuzza@alkemy.com|+39 340 0645496
