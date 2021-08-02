Alkemy S p A : 02.08.2021 – Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie. Terminata la seconda tranche di acquisti

Alkemy S.p.A.

Report on the purchase of treasury shares

Completed the second tranche of purchases

Milan, August 2nd 2021 - Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or "the Company"), a leading company in the business model evolution of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) - STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana (ticker: ALK), announces that, over the course of the period between July 26th and July 30th, 2021, purchased no 4,000 of treasury shares for a total consideration of 55,515.90 Euros, as part of the Buy Back Plan launched on May 17th, 2021,as authorized by the Shareholders' meeting on April 26th, 2021, and then disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions are as follows:

Date Number of ordinary Average price (Euros) Consideration (Euros) shares purchased 26/07/2021 1,000 13.6430 13,643.00 27/07/2021 1,000 13.9590 13,959.00 28/07/2021 1,000 13.9039 13,903.00 29/07/2021 1,000 14.0100 14,010.00 Total 4,000 13.8790 55,515.90

The Company also announces that today it has completed the second tranche of purchases of the aforementioned Buyback Plan within the deadline indicated in the press release of July 1st, 2021.

The purchases were made - through the specialized intermediary Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. which acted in full independence - at a weighted price of Euro 13.73 and for a total compensation of Euro 302,015.89, within the limit of 440,000 euros as maximum compensation for all the purchases established for this second tranche of the program. As part of this second tranche, the total amount of purchases made is equal to 22,000 shares (equal to approximately 0.39% of the subscribed and paid-up share capital).

The purchase procedures were carried out in accordance with the provisions of art. 5 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014 and art. 2, 3, and 4 of the EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052.

The details of all the purchase transactions of Alkemy treasury shares carried out on the Mercato Telematico Azionario from July 1st, 2021 to July 30th, 2021 - already subject to weekly