Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, letter c), of the Regulations adopted by CONSOB Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 ("Issuers' Regulations")
Milan, June 13th, 2024 - With reference to the voluntary tender offer concerning all the shares of Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or "Issuer") communicated on June 3, 2024 by Retex S.p.A. - Benefit Company pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree of February 24, 1998, no. 58 ("TUF"), notice is hereby given that on today's date the following sale transactions involving Alkemy shares, which are subject to notification requirements pursuant to Article 41 paragraph 2, letter c), of the Issuers' Regulations, were executed by Alessandro Mattiacci, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alkemy:
Date of
Modalities of the
Type of
Unit purchase/sale
Interested Party
Amount of shares
price
transaction
transaction
transaction
(Euro)
Alessandro
13/06/2024
Euronext STAR Milan
Sale
17,000
12.20
Mattiacci
Transactions were carried out through Credem Euromobiliare Private Banking.
It should be noted that the transactions mentioned herein were carried out at a unit price per share of the Issuer of Euro 12.20.
This communication does not constitute nor is it intended to constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation to buy or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of financial instruments, and no sale, issuance or transfer of financial instruments of Alkemy S.p.A. will be made in any country in violation of the regulations applicable therein. The Offer is made by means of the publication of the offer document approved by CONSOB. The offer document contains a full description of the terms and conditions of the Offer, including the terms and conditions of acceptance.
The publication or dissemination of this communication in countries other than Italy may be subject to restrictions under applicable law, and therefore any person subject to the laws of any country other than
Italy is required to independently take information about any restrictions under applicable laws and regulations and ensure that such person complies with them.
Any failure to comply with such restrictions could constitute a violation of the applicable legislation of the relevant country. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the persons involved in the Offer shall be deemed to be exempt from any liability or detrimental consequences that may arise from the violation of the above restrictions by the said relevant persons. This communication has been prepared in accordance with Italian law and the information disclosed herein may be different from that which would have been disclosed had the communication been prepared in accordance with the laws of countries other than Italy.
The Offer is not, and will not be, promoted or disseminated in the United States of America, Canada, Japan and Australia, or in any other country where such Offer is not permitted in the absence of authorization by the competent authorities or other compliance by the Offeror (such countries, including the United States of America, Canada, Japan and Australia, collectively, the "Other Countries"), nor by using domestic or international means of communication or commerce of the Other Countries (including, without limitation, the postal network, fax, electronic mail, telephone and internet), nor through any facility of any of the financial intermediaries of the Other Countries, nor in any other manner. No copy of this communication, the Offer Document, or portions thereof, as well as copies of any documents relating to the Offer shall be, nor may be, sent, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, - by any means whatsoever - in any or from any Other Country where the provisions of local law may give rise to civil, criminal or regulatory risks where information concerning the Offer is transmitted or made available to shareholders of the Issuer in such Other Country or in any other country where such conduct would constitute a violation of the laws of such country. Any person receiving such documents (including as custodian, fiduciary or trustee) is required not to send, transmit or distribute - in any manner whatsoever - the same to, or from, Other Countries.
Alkemy S.p.A. works to improve the market positioning and competitiveness of large and medium-sized companies by stimulating the evolution of their business models in line with technological innovation and consumer behavior. Alkemy integrates skills and expertise in the areas of Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology and Insights and Analytics, with an offering designed for our post-digital environment and covering the entire chain of value from strategy to implementation.
