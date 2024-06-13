THE DISSEMINATION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE THE SAME WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE LEGISLATION

Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, letter c), of the Regulations adopted by CONSOB Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 ("Issuers' Regulations")

Milan, June 13th, 2024 - With reference to the voluntary tender offer concerning all the shares of Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or "Issuer") communicated on June 3, 2024 by Retex S.p.A. - Benefit Company pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree of February 24, 1998, no. 58 ("TUF"), notice is hereby given that on today's date the following sale transactions involving Alkemy shares, which are subject to notification requirements pursuant to Article 41 paragraph 2, letter c), of the Issuers' Regulations, were executed by Alessandro Mattiacci, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alkemy:

Date of Modalities of the Type of Unit purchase/sale Interested Party Amount of shares price transaction transaction transaction (Euro) Alessandro 13/06/2024 Euronext STAR Milan Sale 17,000 12.20 Mattiacci

Transactions were carried out through Credem Euromobiliare Private Banking.

It should be noted that the transactions mentioned herein were carried out at a unit price per share of the Issuer of Euro 12.20.

The Offer is made by means of the publication of the offer document approved by CONSOB. The offer document contains a full description of the terms and conditions of the Offer, including the terms and conditions of acceptance.



