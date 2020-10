Alkemy S p A : 25.10.2020 – Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie

Alkemy S.p.A.

Report on the purchase of treasury shares

Milano, October 25th 2020 - Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or "the Company"), a leading company in the business model evolution of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) - STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana (ticker: ALK), announces that, over the course of the period between October 19th and October 23rd 2020, purchased no 9,495 of ordinary shares for a total consideration of 57,516.06 Euros, as authorized by the Shareholders' meeting on May 7th 2019, and then disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions are as follows:

date number of ordinary shares purchased average price (euros) consideration (euros) 19/10/2020 1,050 5.9190 6.214,95 20/10/2020 1,825 6.1323 11,191.45 21/10/2020 4,000 6.1174 24,469.60 22/10/2020 1,550 5.9759 9,262.65 23/10/2020 1,070 5.9602 6,377.41 Total 9,495 6.0575 57,516.06

Following the above purchases, considering also the treasury shares already in portfolio (relating to purchases of the first Buyback Program), Alkemy S.p.A. holds no. 98,551 treasury shares as of October 23rd 2020, equal to 1.757% of the issued share capital.

Related press releases: October 12th 2020

***

Alkemy S.p.A. works to improve the market positioning and competitiveness of large and medium- sized companies by stimulating the evolution of their business models in line with technological innovation and consumer behaviour. Alkemy integrates skills and expertise in the areas of Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology and Insights & Analytics, with an offering designed for our post-digital environment and covering the entire chain of value from strategy to implementation.

For further information

IR & Communication

Matilde Cucuzza | matilde.cucuzza@alkemy.com| +39 340 0645496

2

Alkemy S.p.A.

Via San Gregorio 34 20124 Milano

C.F. e P.I.: 05619950966 Reg. delle imprese di Milano

Cap. Soc. 587.589,00 euro i.v