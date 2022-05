Alkemy S p A : 26.05.2022 – Pubblicazione della versione inglese aggiornata della Relazione Finanziaria Annuale al 31 dicembre 2021 corredato dell'audit opinion

Publication of the updated English version of the Full Year Financial Report at

December 31st, 2021 accompanied by the audit opinion

Milan, May, 26th 2022 - Alkemy S.pA. (Alkemy or the Company), a company specialized in the evolution of the business model and in the digital transformation of large and medium- sized companies, listed on Euronext STAR Milan, announces that, today, the updated English version of the Full Year Financial Report as at December 31st, 2022 has been made available on the Company's website www.alkemy.com and on the eMarket storage mechanism, together with the audit opinion.

Alkemy S.p.A. works to improve the market positioning and competitiveness of large and medium- sized companies by stimulating the evolution of their business models in line with technological innovation and consumer behaviour. Alkemy integrates skills and expertise in the areas of Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology and Insights & Analytics, with an offering designed for our post-digital environment and covering the entire chain of value from strategy to implementation.

