Alkemy S p A : 06.04.2021 – Alkemy S.p.A. perfeziona l'acquisto del 51% di XCC e firma un accordo d'investimento con i soci operativi per l'acquisto del restante 49%

Alkemy S.p.A. completes the purchase of 51% of XCC e signs an investment agreement with the operating partners for the purchase of the remaining 49%

Alkemy S.p.A. today completed the purchase of 51% of the share capital of eXperience Cloud Consulting S.r.l. (XCC), an Italian company specializing in CRM Cloud Computing solutions, and Gold Consulting Partner of SalesForce, and signed an investment agreement for the acquisition, within five years, of the remaining 49% of the share capital.

Milano, April 6th 2021 - Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or "the Company"), a leading company in the business model evolution of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) - STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana (ticker: ALK), completed today the initial acquisition of 51% of the share capital from the majority shareholder Philmark Informatica S.p.A., as per communication made on 11 March 2021, of eXperience Cloud Consulting S.r.l. ("XCC"), an Italian company specializing in Cloud Computing solutions in the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) field, Gold Consulting Partner of SalesForce, enabled to implement and develop digital, integrated and multi-channel business solutions, from CRM Cloud to Marketing Automation for B2B, B2C, eCommerce, Retail companies.

The Company also announces that, also today, it signed an investment agreement with the three minority shareholders of XCC, concerning:

A. the acquisition, in two tranches, of the minority shares equal to 49% of the share capital of XCC, through the exercise of put / call options as follows:

in the second half of 2024, following the approval of the 2023 financial statements, the purchase of a stake representing 14% of the share capital is envisaged at a price determined on the basis of a valuation of the Company equal to the 2022/2023 Average EBITDA x 7 +/- PFN; in the second half of 2026, following the approval of the 2025 financial statements, the purchase of the residual stake representing 35% of the share capital is envisaged at a price determined on the basis of a valuation of the Company equal to the Average EBITDA 2024/2025 x 7 +/- PFN; the shareholders' agreements relating to the organization and management of XCC.

Alessandro Mattiacci, Chairman of Alkemy, commented: "The transaction is consistent with the

growth strategy through external lines adopted by Alkemy so far: it is counter-dilutive - especially relating to the initial 51%, which was paid 5x 2020 EBITDA - and integrates the existing offer. As with the other companies aggregated in the past, while remaining a separate legal entity, the commercial operations and financial management of XCC will be fully integrated with those of the Group, leaving room for the entrepreneurship of the founders in ordinary business management. The agreement signed today with the minority shareholders of XCC provides, indeed, for an engagement of over 5 years for the founders with an operational role".

