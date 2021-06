Alkemy S p A : 11.06.2021 – Perfezionato l'acquisto dell'ulteriore 31% del capitale sociale di DGI

Alkemy S.p.A.

The stake in Design Group Italia rises to 51%

Completion of the purchase of an additional 31% of the share capital of DGI

Milan, June 11th 2021 - Alkemy S.p.A. ("Alkemy" or the "Company"), a company specialized in the evolution of the business model of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana (ALK) - STAR segment - announces that today it formalized the purchase of an additional 31% of the share capital - from the shareholders Sigurdur Thorsteinsson, Perter Newbould, Edgardo Angelini - of Design Group Italia (DGI), innovation & design consultancy recognized globally, with 50 years of experience and offices in Milan, Reykjavik, New York and Palo Alto, as a result of which the Company now holds an overall controlling interest of 51% of the share capital.

The agreement for the acquisition of the first 20% of the share capital of DGI, signed on July 16, 2019, already provided for the terms of the put & call options under which Alkemy would acquire an additional 31% in 2021 and the remaining 49% in 2023.

On the basis of the aforementioned agreement, the recognized price for 31% is equal to Euro 1.3 million, determined on the basis of the average Ebitda 2019/2020 for a multiple of 7.

The payment of the 31% consideration was made by Alkemy with its own funds.

Following the purchase of the majority of the share capital by Alkemy, the shareholders' meeting of DGI integrated the composition of the Board of Directors of DGI by appointing two new directors on the designation of the Company, conferring the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors to the managing director of Alkemy Duccio Vitali. The system of delegations and powers conferred on the directors Sigurdur Thorsteinsson, Perter Newbould, Edgardo Angelini, as executive directors of the Company, remains unchanged.

Alkemy S.p.A. works to improve the market positioning and competitiveness of large and medium-sized companies by stimulating the evolution of their business models in line with technological innovation and consumer behaviour. Alkemy integrates skills and expertise in the areas of Strategy, Communication, Design, Performance, Technology and Insights & Analytics, with an offering designed for our post-digital environment and covering the entire chain of value from strategy to implementation.

